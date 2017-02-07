Haselmeier AG Appoints Paul Jansen as Senior Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Haselmeier, a leader in the development and manufacturing of drug delivery devices is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Jansen as Senior Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors of Haselmeier AG. This appointment is a perfect fit to serve the objectives of Haselmeier AG as the innovation organization within the Haselmeier Group.

"Paul's deep market insight and leadership experience in medical device development will be of great help to position Haselmeier as an innovative developer and manufacturer of drug delivery systems servicing Pharma and Biotech," said Gert Weber, Chief Executive Officer at Haselmeier.

Paul Jansen brings nearly 30 years of experience in the medical device industry and is a well-respected and listened to member of the medical device community. Paul has managed several drug delivery systems development programs and groups, in particular at Eli Lilly in the early 2000s and in the Leadership of Global Medical Device Development at Sanofi since 2006. He is also part of several influential global advisory boards and committees in the MedTech industry, including his role as Vice Chair of the ISO TC84 Committee.

Paul Jansen adds: "I am excited to be able to work with the talented Haselmeier Team to strengthen Haselmeier's reputation as a global provider of self-injection devices. I am anxious to start and work to accelerate innovation and development for patients." As Member of the Board of Directors of Haselmeier AG, Paul Jansen will be responsible to optimize the product portfolio strategy and its related intellectual property as well as provide more access to innovative technology solutions and partners.

About Haselmeier

Haselmeier stands for the development and production of innovative self-injection devices with award-winning designs. The Haselmeier Group primarily works on behalf of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to improve the lives of patients by manufacturing pens and auto-injectors that are easy to use and that can be dosed with precision. The family business covers all steps-from design to planning to industrialisation-in the creation of high-quality self-injection systems.

Founded as early as in 1920 in Stuttgart, Haselmeier has long been an established name in the MedTech industry, thanks to its proprietary technologies and international award-winning designs. In four years from now, this well-established company shall be able to look back on a 100-year old success story. Spread across eight global locations on three different continents, the Haselmeier Group employs a workforce of about 220 employees. While the Development Department is based in Stuttgart, the Innovation and Product Management is sited in Zurich (Switzerland). Haselmeier products are manufactured in the most modern production facilities in Buchen in Odenwald (Germany), Dnešice (Czech Republic) and Bengaluru (India). The international sales are controlled from Stuttgart and have representations in Lowell, Maryland (USA), Gurgaon (India) and Guangzhou (China).

