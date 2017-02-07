Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Kenandy with the 2017 Product Leadership Award as the #1 Cloud ERP for Small & Mid-sized Manufacturing

Kenandy Cloud ERP on Salesforce identified as an industry leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market for small and mid-sized manufacturing, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kenandy Inc. with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award. Kenandy Cloud ERP successfully addresses and anticipates the needs of small and mid-sized manufacturing companies and has earned its place as the #1 Cloud ERP as a result of strong overall performance.

Kenandy is redefining the ERP market by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes and removing the constraints of outdated ERP systems that many companies face today. By delivering a Cloud ERP with unprecedented flexibility, Kenandy gives customers the freedom to innovate products, services, operations, and relationships so they can grow revenues, scale, and update their business models as markets shift.

"Conventional ERP systems were not designed for today's businesses and force customers to conform to rigid software," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sankara Narayanan. "Kenandy has designed an end-to-end Cloud ERP solution with unlimited computing capability and a differentiated product architecture."

Kenandy's flexible design and faster implementation capabilities have enabled manufacturers to boost output with increased efficiency in production and inventory management. In addition to improved operations, Kenandy enables customers to launch new business models without the restrictions of legacy ERP systems. The company demonstrated this capacity with one of its customers, a Fortune 500 medical device manufacturer that was able to quickly launch a subscription service with Kenandy's Cloud ERP, which opened new revenue and business opportunities that they had not previously been able to achieve.

"We've had incredible feedback from the marketplace about how Kenandy is empowering businesses and driving growth for manufacturing and distribution companies," said Chuck Berger, CEO at Kenandy. "Our team is honored to be recognized for its best-in-class Cloud ERP solution. We remain focused on constantly delivering value to our customers so they can focus on growing their business instead of managing their software."

With Kenandy's Cloud ERP built on Salesforce, companies get an enterprise resource planning solution that is as easy to use as their CRM, and customers across departments benefit from a seamless connection between the front and back office. Kenandy's product leadership has been established through its advanced ERP product architecture, built with Business Ready Objects, Kenandy's proprietary smart information model that enables its market leading flexibility and innovative product design.

Kenandy achieved 200% year-on-year growth in 2016 and has raised over $55 million from world class investors such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Ventures. Kenandy has successfully delivered its end-to-end Cloud ERP on Salesforce to customers from a variety of verticals including shopping bag manufacturers, medical equipment and solar panel suppliers, pet food producers, and solar electronics companies. Kenandy's success with large and small manufacturing companies has established Kenandy's position as the top Cloud ERP provider in North America.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the North American Product Leadership Award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line to best serve the complex needs of the small and mid-sized manufacturing market. The #1 Cloud ERP Award recognizes Kenandy's advanced ability to deliver customer value and the company's increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Kenandy's Cloud ERP on Salesforce empowers business innovation. Kenandy has redefined enterprise resource planning by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes. Kenandy is dedicated to giving companies the freedom to innovate products, services, operations and relationships with Cloud ERP that is flexible and ready for growth. Unlike traditional ERP systems, Kenandy provides an end-to-end Cloud ERP in 150 Business Ready Objects', not thousands of tables. Now you can, with Kenandy. www.Kenandy.com

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

