Artificial Lift Systems Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts ($bn) by Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (E&P) Area of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), by Type of Installation (Electric Submersible Pump (ESP), Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP), Rod Pump, Other (Including Analysis of Gas Lift, Plunger Lift, Hydraulic Piston Pump) by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, South America) Plus 17 Countries
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers complete analysis of the global artificial lift systems market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $10.99bn in 2017.
TheArtificial Lift Systems Market Report 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
•How is the Artificial Lift Systems market developing?
•What is driving and restraining Artificial Lift Systems market dynamics?
•How will each Artificial Lift Systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period 2027?
- Onshore
- Offshore
•Which individual artificial lift technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
- Electric Submersible Pump (ESP)
- Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)
- Rod Pump
- Other (Including Gas Lift, Plunger Lift, Hydraulic Piston Pump)
•How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Artificial Lift Systems markets and submarkets?
•How will regional and leading national Artificial Lift Systems markets perform over the forecast period?
North America
- US
- Canada
- Rest of North America
Europe
- UK
- Norway
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (excluding Russia)
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Qatar
- Res of Middle East
Africa
- Nigeria
- Algeria
- Angola
- Rest of Africa
South America
- Venezuela
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
•Who are the leading artificial lift companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- Halliburton Company
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Weatherford International Plc.
- GE Oil & Gas
- Borets Company LLC.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Dover Artificial Lift
- Flotek Industries Inc.
•PESTLE analysis of the major political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal aspects impacting the market
•Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Companies Mentioned in this Report
ABB
Accelerated Companies LLC
Amec Foster Wheeler
Anadarko Petroleum
Archer Limited
Baker Hughes Inc.
Basic Energy Services Inc.
BHP Billion Ltd
Borets Company LLC
BP
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
Cameron
Canadian Natural Resources
Chevron
CNOOC
ConocoPhillips
Dover Artificial Lift
Dover Corporation
Ekual Tech
EOG Resources
Expro International Group
Exxon Mobil
Flotek Chemical Ecuador Cia. Ltd
Flotek Ecuador Investments, LLC.
Flotek Gulf Research, LLC
Flotek Industries FZE
Flotek Industries Holdings Limited
Flotek Industries UK Limited
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Flotek Technologies ULC
Franklin Electric
Fullstream Digital Industrial Services Company
GE Oil & Gas
General Electric Company
Golar LNG
Halliburton Company
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
Honeywell
Iraq National Oil Company
John Crane
Key Energy Services
Lukoil
Marathon Petroleum
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Iranian Oil Company
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Novomet
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
OMV Group
OneSubsea
PDVSA
Pemex
Penguin Petroleum Services (P) Limited
Pertamina
Petrobras
PetroChina
Petrofac
Petrovalve, Inc.
Pioneer Energy Services
Precision Drilling Corporation
Repsol
Rimera Group
Rosneft
Royal Dutch Shell
Saipem
Saudi Aramco
Schlumberger Ltd
Schneider Electric
Seadrill
Sonatrach
Statoil
Subsea Services Alliance
Suncor Energy
Superior Energy Services Inc.
Tenaris S.A.
Torqueflow Sydex Ltd
Total S.A
Trican Well Service Ltd.
Turbeco, Inc
USA Petrovalve, Inc
Weatherford International PLC
Wood Group
