Artificial Lift Systems Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts ($bn) by Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (E&P) Area of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), by Type of Installation (Electric Submersible Pump (ESP), Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP), Rod Pump, Other (Including Analysis of Gas Lift, Plunger Lift, Hydraulic Piston Pump) by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, South America) Plus 17 Countries

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers complete analysis of the global artificial lift systems market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $10.99bn in 2017.

TheArtificial Lift Systems Market Report 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data.

In this brand new report you find 120 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 162 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global artificial lift systems market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

•How is the Artificial Lift Systems market developing?

•What is driving and restraining Artificial Lift Systems market dynamics?

•How will each Artificial Lift Systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period 2027?

- Onshore

- Offshore

•Which individual artificial lift technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- Electric Submersible Pump (ESP)

- Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)

- Rod Pump

- Other (Including Gas Lift, Plunger Lift, Hydraulic Piston Pump)

•How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Artificial Lift Systems markets and submarkets?

•How will regional and leading national Artificial Lift Systems markets perform over the forecast period?

North America

- US

- Canada

- Rest of North America

Europe

- UK

- Norway

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (excluding Russia)

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Malaysia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- Iran

- Qatar

- Res of Middle East

Africa

- Nigeria

- Algeria

- Angola

- Rest of Africa

South America

- Venezuela

- Brazil

- Rest of South America

•Who are the leading artificial lift companies and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- Baker Hughes Inc.

- Halliburton Company

- Schlumberger Ltd.

- Weatherford International Plc.

- GE Oil & Gas

- Borets Company LLC.

- National Oilwell Varco Inc.

- Dover Artificial Lift

- Flotek Industries Inc.

•PESTLE analysis of the major political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal aspects impacting the market

•Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the artificial lift systems and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1789/Artificial-Lift-Systems-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned in this Report

ABB

Accelerated Companies LLC

Amec Foster Wheeler

Anadarko Petroleum

Archer Limited

Baker Hughes Inc.

Basic Energy Services Inc.

BHP Billion Ltd

Borets Company LLC

BP

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Cameron

Canadian Natural Resources

Chevron

CNOOC

ConocoPhillips

Dover Artificial Lift

Dover Corporation

Ekual Tech

EOG Resources

Expro International Group

Exxon Mobil

Flotek Chemical Ecuador Cia. Ltd

Flotek Ecuador Investments, LLC.

Flotek Gulf Research, LLC

Flotek Industries FZE

Flotek Industries Holdings Limited

Flotek Industries UK Limited

Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Technologies ULC

Franklin Electric

Fullstream Digital Industrial Services Company

GE Oil & Gas

General Electric Company

Golar LNG

Halliburton Company

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.

Honeywell

Iraq National Oil Company

John Crane

Key Energy Services

Lukoil

Marathon Petroleum

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Iranian Oil Company

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Novomet

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

OMV Group

OneSubsea

PDVSA

Pemex

Penguin Petroleum Services (P) Limited

Pertamina

Petrobras

PetroChina

Petrofac

Petrovalve, Inc.

Pioneer Energy Services

Precision Drilling Corporation

Repsol

Rimera Group

Rosneft

Royal Dutch Shell

Saipem

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger Ltd

Schneider Electric

Seadrill

Sonatrach

Statoil

Subsea Services Alliance

Suncor Energy

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Tenaris S.A.

Torqueflow Sydex Ltd

Total S.A

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Turbeco, Inc

USA Petrovalve, Inc

Weatherford International PLC

Wood Group

