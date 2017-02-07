BERG Announces Appointment of Titus Plattel as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Plattel to oversee the advancement of BERG's clinical pipeline and commercial growth

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BERG, a biopharmaceutical company uncovering health solutions through a data-driven, biological research approach, today announced the appointment of Titus M.F.M. Plattel, MSc, MBA as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plattel, joins BERG with 25 years of global experience in the biotech industry and as Chief Operating Officer, will drive BERG's efforts to advance its clinical pipeline, lead the commercialization efforts and ensure continued development of BERG's technology - including the BERG Interrogative Biology ® platform. With a wealth of global experience, Mr. Plattel will be charged with expanding BERG's collaborations and partnerships in U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"I'm delighted to welcome Titus as our COO. With an impressive track record, he brings exactly the kind of experience BERG needs at this stage of our evolution as we progress toward our goal of becoming a global health innovator," Niven R. Narain, Co-founder, President, and CEO of BERG. "Titus' operational focus will be vital to accelerating our clinical development programs, expanding our artificial intelligence driven pipeline and strengthening our business development efforts. With BERG's oncology platform at the forefront of the company's innovation pipeline, Mr. Plattel's experience leading oncology biotech companies will help accelerate the business. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our executive team to shape the future of healthcare."

"We're living in a transformative moment for our industry and BERG is leading the way with an innovative patient-focused approach built for the Artificial Intelligence-era," said Titus M.F.M. Plattel, MSc, MBA. "BERG's Interrogative Biology ® platform has the potential to disrupt how the industry discovers and develops innovative therapies and I am excited for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the entire BERG team to deliver on our strategic goals."

Previously, Mr. Plattel served in executive management positions with Krypton Immuno-Oncology and Bavarian Nordic in product development, commercialization and development of innovative therapies. Mr. Plattel also played an instrumental role in licensing and partnering deals with pharmaceutical companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Plattel held marketing and commercial roles at Therion Biologic, BiogenIdec and Amgen. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University and his MSc from the University of Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

About BERG

BERG is a clinical-stage company disrupting and re-defining the approach to drug discovery, research and development through its Interrogative Biology® platform. Its platform identifies therapies and biomarkers by applying algorithm- and probability-based artificial intelligence to analyze large numbers of patients' genotypic, phenotypic and other characteristics. BERG's platform operates at the intersection of biology, technology and artificial intelligence analytics and integrates many data characteristics regarding patients' lifestyles, demographics and biology. BERG believes this allows the company to better understand patients' disease profiles and consequently to identify and reveal molecular signatures to guide and accelerate product candidate selection and development. By identifying biomarkers and patient characteristics that are unique to the disease state, BERG is able to identify novel therapeutic product candidates and develop companion diagnostics to enhance specificity in its drug development process. BERG has leveraged its Interrogative Biology® platform to develop a robust pipeline of therapeutic product candidates and diagnostics in cancer, diabetes and neurology.

For additional information, please visitwww.BERGhealth.com.