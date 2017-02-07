DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Towering over Victory Park is Victory Place, a brand new 25-story apartment community decked out in sky-high amenities. Victory Place has started preleasing, nearing completion in March 2017. The 352 units of urban real estate are prime, within walking distance to American Airlines Center, Katy Trail, Happiest Hour, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, and night life in Uptown and Victory Park.

Studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, and three bedroom floor plans have begun preleasing, offering sky-high downtown views with floor to ceiling windows and nine foot exposed concrete ceilings. The sights and sounds of Victory Park can be taken in from the units' private balconies and terraces or from the rooftop pool. Located on the twenty fifth floor, the resort-style rooftop pool boasts Dallas views, in addition to a Sky Deck with outdoor kitchen, fireplace, lounge seating and TV, and a rooftop lounge with a pool table and shuffleboard.

Communal conveniences include a state-of-the-art 24-hour gym, yoga, Pilates and cross-training room, dog spa, controlled access entry, parking garage, fully equipped business center with gourmet coffee bar, conference room with Apple TV, common area Wi-Fi as well as on-site retail.

Designer tiled walk-in showers, granite countertops with subway tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, hardwood floors with stylish cut-Berber carpet in bedrooms and electronic home entry systems are some of the in-unit features of the high-end tower.

Victory Place will be under the management of Lincoln Property Company, the second largest multifamily manager in the United States, headquartered in Uptown, Dallas.

The luxury apartment tower is the 15th delivered by Novare Group and co-sponsor Batson-Cook Development Company, following projects in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The program has started or delivered more than $1.5 billion in new mixed-use development this cycle. Led by Jim Borders and Novare Group, the SkyHouse team includes general contractor Batson-Cook Construction and architect Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army, becoming one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of Grand Campus Living, increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit http://www.lincolnapts.com/management-services or visit http://www.lincolnapts.com/regions/ for apartment listings in your area.

About Novare Group

Novare Group is a real estate development and investment company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, consisting of several investment and operating companies, including Novare Group Holdings, LLC and NGI Investments, LLC. Since 1995, Novare Group has developed over 12,600 high-rise residences in 38 buildings in the United States. Learn more by visiting www.novaregroup.com.

About Batson-Cook Development Co.

Founded in 1963, Batson-Cook Development Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. It is a fully integrated real estate organization providing development and capital solutions primarily through partnerships on commercial real estate projects in the Southeastern United States. Based in Atlanta, Georgia Batson-Cook Development Company offers a wide variety of real estate services from development and construction, to equity and credit enhancements, to brokerage and property management. Learn more by visiting www.batsoncookdev.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106464

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106467



Media Contacts:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth

Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300

Email Contact



Thornton Kennedy

Novare Group

404-210-0363

Email Contact



