EAGAN, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- TempWorks Software, a leader in staffing software for nearly 20 years, announces its 2016 sales of $21.5 million, a 16 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, the company welcomed more than 77 new clients and maintained a 99 percent client retention rate last year as a result of its award winning quality over quantity business philosophy.

"I am immensely proud of my team for their strategic execution and focus in 2016. Not only did it result in record-breaking revenue growth for TempWorks, but it strengthened our valued relationships with clients around the world," said David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks. "As we enter the 2017 fiscal year, we are looking to continue exceeding existing customer expectations and adding to our client list with several significant new customer engagements."

TempWorks spent the past year focusing on client relations and implementing new services to streamline the internal operations within staffing firms. The company launched a new 1094 and 1095 electronic filing service in compliance with the Affordable Care Act, an amenity offered by no other staffing software company. As a result, TempWorks claimed responsibility for processing nearly 1 million reporting forms last tax season.

"Our goal is to help our partners streamline their time-consuming business payroll, billing and collections processes so they can focus on what's truly important -- fostering the growth of their own clients," adds Dourgarian. "Our commitment to helping our partners shine was on full display in 2016, with many of TempWorks' clients named on Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list."

TempWorks continues to build a tradition of recognized excellence in company culture, business practices and phenomenal growth. Most recently, TempWorks received two bronze Stevie Awards for "People-Focused CEO of the Year" and "Talent Acquisitions & Retention Solution Provider of the Year". The company was also awarded a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing, privately-held companies for the fifth year, and was named a Star Tribune 2016 National Standard Setter.

About TempWorks

TempWorks Software, with offices in Eagan, MN and Hertfordshire, England, is a leading provider of staffing software and payroll funding. A proven technology partner for nearly 20 years, TempWorks has 135 employees and 2016 sales of more than $21,580,000. The company provides the temporary staffing industry with integrated front and back office staffing software, payroll funding, and back office outsourcing. TempWorks' goal is to keep its customers happy and profitable by providing world class customer support and investing heavily in innovation.

