HOUSTON TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- With safety paramount to its operations, MicroSeismic, Inc. (MicroSeismic) announced today two significant milestones -- achievement of 1.5 million man-hours without a lost-time injury (LTI) and a 0.0 total recordable incident rate (TRIR) in 2016. These latest milestones translate to almost four complete calendar years without experiencing an LTI and a perfect TRIR score with no personnel injuries in 2016 -- indicating the company's commitment to safety as a core value.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to take this opportunity, to congratulate all MicroSeismic employees and contractors on these latest safety accomplishments. Behind these achievements stand a solid culture of safety with dedicated efforts that extend to all levels of the company, ultimately ensuring the safe completion of jobs. The Company's LTI and TRIR rates of 0.0 are tremendous accomplishments given the number of hours worked," said Peter Duncan, President and CEO, MicroSeismic, Inc.

MicroSeismic views the health and safety of employees, contractors, and the environment (HSE) as a top priority and as such established its Health, Safety & Environment Management System to combat complacency. This proactive approach to HSE ensures that a safety mindset is upheld by its people to help guide efficient and excellent operations within the workplace and the communities in which it works, with minimal impact on the environment.

LTI is used as a measure of safety in the workplace and is generally reported in terms of a rate that takes into account the number of OSHA lost time cases per 100 full-time equivalent employees. The rate is calculated as the number of incidents X 200,000 divided by Number of Hours. In 2015 in MicroSeismic's industry sector, the average LTI rate was 0.4. TRIR is an industry measure that takes into account how many OSHA recordable incidents a company has per number of hours worked. The rate is calculated as the number of OSHA recordable incidents X 200,000 divided by the total number of hours worked. A perfect zero means that a company has had no OSHA recordable incidents. In 2015 in MicroSeismic's industry sector, the average TRIR rate was 1.1.

About MicroSeismic, Inc.

MicroSeismic, Inc. is an oilfield services company providing microseismic-based Completions Evaluation Services, particularly quantitative assessments of stimulation treatment effectiveness and well productivity. Founded in 2003, MicroSeismic has grown to become the leading provider of microseismic monitoring utilizing surface, near-surface, and downhole arrays. The Company operates in 18 countries and holds over 30 patents.

For more information about MicroSeismic, please visit www.microseismic.com.

