Fluxwerx, a Lumenpulse Group brand and a world leader of high performance, LED luminaires for commercial and institutional spaces, is the winner of this year's world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD. The winning product - Fold, an innovative suspended LED luminaire that delivers low brightness, flexible general lighting through a hollow luminous aperture - was awarded the prize by a 58-member jury, made up of independent design and engineering experts from around the world. The competition was intense for this highly sought-after international designation that recognizes product design excellence, with over 5,500 products entries submitted from 59 countries, all challenging to receive the prestigious seal of quality.

"We're very honored and proud to have been awarded the 2017 iF Design Award," said Tim Berman, President of Fluxwerx. "It is our goal to continuously innovate and push limits to deliver luminaires that merge the very best in LED performance, industrial design and sustainability. Fold does exactly that - it is a perfect combination of modern form, advanced technology, creative engineering and an obsessive attention to detail. This prestigious award is a validation of our efforts, elevating Fluxwerx to yet another level of international recognition and competitiveness."

The Fold linear LED pendant luminaire, with its unique void aperture, delivers unparalleled longitudinal transparency right through the fixture. The luminaire features proprietary anidolic extraction optics with low brightness and high-performance continuous lenses that mix and disperse light, eliminating any visible images of the LED point source, resulting in a complete absence of glare. Combining minimalist aesthetic and organic form, Fold's finely detailed architecture makes it a perfect fit for contemporary-styled commercial applications. The luminaire is available with several versions of sculptural aluminum endcap options and numerous exterior finishes including clear anodized aluminum and standard or custom RAL powdercoat paint choices. Providing dimmable direct and indirect lighting, Fold can be installed as a stand-alone luminaire or connected to create continuous runs without limitations.

"The iF design competition is clearly attracting some of the best companies and designers around the world. The arduous task of the judges is to identify the best products so that we can celebrate and revere them, and give consumers and retailers a sense of confidence," notes Paul Flowers, Chief Design Officer, LIXIL Water Technology Group, UK. "When a product receives an iF award, it really stands for a clear intention, quality of execution, quality materials, and a unique quality of design thinking."

Since 1953, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been awarded annually by Germany's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH. An entity recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design, it is comprised of a panel of independent experts that assesses each entry strictly and fairly, live and on site, according to a specific set of criteria including degree of innovation, formal quality, functionality and ecological compatibility. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world.

About Fluxwerx:

Fluxwerx is a manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, LED luminaires for the general lighting of commercial and institutional spaces, such as office, education and healthcare. Founded in 2011, Fluxwerx has quickly established itself at the forefront of LED lighting technology, with a distinctive product offering and breakthrough proprietary anidolic optics technology that offers substantial energy savings, lighting quality, and remarkable lifetime. The company was acquired by the Lumenpulse Group in 2016.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since over 60 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design.The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product,Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, two Red Dot Product Design Awards and a Lightfair Innovation Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 653 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Quebec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., which is the parent company within the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP.

