Worldwide leader in freight forwarding and logistics uses Aryaka Global SD-WAN to bridge global offices and increase productivity



MILPITAS, Calif., 2017-02-07 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that JAS Forwarding Worldwide, one of the global leaders in freight forwarding and logistics, is using Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution to speed up the performance and improve the quality of Zoom's video conferencing service for executives and employees around the world.



"Once we put Zoom and Aryaka together, it allowed us to connect our global offices more easily. The world just became much smaller," explained Mark Baker, CIO of JAS Forwarding Worldwide.



With over 240 offices in 80 countries worldwide, JAS needed a video conferencing solution to enable collaboration between globally distributed employees.



"We did have some high-end video conferencing services already in place," explained Baker, "and we were able to replace them with Zoom. But it was only by using Aryaka, we were able to achieve the results we were looking for on a global scale."



Zoom provides JAS with a cloud-based solution with a rich feature-set - one that supports both large conference calls and webinar capabilities. The Zoom solution scales easily; supports multiple visual mediums like phones, laptops, and desktops; and is accessible in the cloud, providing flexibility and easy manageability. The solution also comes at a lower total cost of ownership compared to competing solutions with similar functionality.



Yet using Zoom over the Internet still provided a challenge for JAS. They faced performance issues between their globally distributed offices for real-time voice and video traffic. Their legacy Internet-based network failed to meet quality expectations, resulting in frequent disconnects during video conferencing calls.



"Our employees are based in offices all across the globe, and as a logistics industry leader, efficient communication and collaboration between geographically distributed teams are key to ensuring continuous business productivity," said Baker. "The main challenge we faced with Zoom was that it uses the public Internet by default, but the Internet is usually slow and inconsistent, which causes frustration for our employees using Internet-based applications."



To solve this challenge, JAS Forwarding Worldwide deployed Aryaka's global SD-WAN to provide a high-performance network for unified communications and collaboration over Zoom and saw almost instantaneous improvement in audio and video quality, as well as delivery, over the video conferencing platform globally.



"All it took was a phone call to Aryaka, and within just minutes, the network was up and ready for all traffic from Zoom. We experienced better-than-MPLS video conferencing quality with Aryaka at a fraction of the cost. Not only did end users stop complaining about voice and video quality issues, the usage of the Zoom platform within JAS started to rise," said Baker.



"Aryaka's Global SD-WAN is uniquely designed to provide the best performance when delivering enterprise voice and video over long distances, such as for Zoom's real-time collaboration applications," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "Our network is purpose-built to enable unified communications and collaboration on a global scale."



Aryaka's global SD-WAN enabled JAS to deploy the Zoom video conferencing solution globally and avoid duplicate investments in competing solutions, such as Cisco TelePresence, in multiple offices.



"Our top executives would, in the past, travel to regional offices to conduct quarterly business reviews," added Baker. "Now they can do monthly business reviews over the Zoom video conferencing platform itself!"



About Aryaka



Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.



Aryaka Media Contact Shehzad Karkhanawala Public Relations Manager Aryaka 408-273-8420 pr@aryaka.com