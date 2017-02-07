Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - presentation of Odfjell SE's Fourth Quarter 2016 results





Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2016 results Thursday 16th of February 2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/newsweb/search.do) and at odfjell.com (http://www.odfjell.com/Pages/default.aspx)

Same day, the Company will present the results at 14:00 CET at Felix Conference Centre (https://www.google.no/maps/place/Felix+konferansesenter/@59.9101689,10.7228842,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x46416e81bb05208b:0x2c25291aa1955293!8m2!3d59.9101662!4d10.7250782) in the meeting facility "Norges Brannkasse", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo.

A live video webcast will simultaneously be available at odfjell.com (http://www.odfjell.com/InvestorRelations/AnnualReportsAndPresentations/Pages/default.aspx) (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations).

The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo please confirm with an e-mail to gina.anonli@odfjell.com (mailto:gina.anonli@odfjell.com) or call Gina Jamt Ånonli at + 47 55 27 46 95 within the 15th of February.

IR contact: Tom A. Haugen, Vice President Finance

Tel: + 47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)