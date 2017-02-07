sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,519 Euro		-0,138
-3,77 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL SE A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ODFJELL SE A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,53
3,655
15:10
07.02.2017 | 15:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - presentation of Odfjell SE's Fourth Quarter 2016 results


Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2016 results Thursday 16th of February 2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/newsweb/search.do) and at odfjell.com (http://www.odfjell.com/Pages/default.aspx)
 
Same day, the Company will present the results at 14:00 CET at Felix Conference Centre (https://www.google.no/maps/place/Felix+konferansesenter/@59.9101689,10.7228842,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x46416e81bb05208b:0x2c25291aa1955293!8m2!3d59.9101662!4d10.7250782) in the meeting facility "Norges Brannkasse", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo. 
 
A live video webcast will simultaneously be available at odfjell.com (http://www.odfjell.com/InvestorRelations/AnnualReportsAndPresentations/Pages/default.aspx) (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations). 
 
The presentation will be held in English.
 
If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo please confirm with an e-mail to gina.anonli@odfjell.com (mailto:gina.anonli@odfjell.com) or call Gina Jamt Ånonli at + 47 55 27 46 95 within the 15th of February.
 
 
IR contact: Tom A. Haugen, Vice President Finance
Tel: + 47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)