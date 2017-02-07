AI Marketing Platform Recognized for its Contributions to Advancements in the Field of AI Technology and the Marketing Industry

Albert, the first-ever artificial intelligence marketing platform created by Adgorithms (LSE:ADGO), was named "AI Application of the Year" by the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence. Albert was recognized for "his" advancement of AI technology, and specifically his contributions to the marketing industry. Now in their second year, the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence showcase the diverse applications of AI across many industries. For more information about Albert, visit meet.albert.ai.

"Albert was brought to life over the last seven years by a team of 60+ data scientists, engineers, and mathematicians," said Or Shani, Founder of Albert and CEO of Adgorithms. "The Global Annual Achievement Awards' recognition is a nod to our commitment to developing cutting edge technology that has real, effective applications for businesses. We are honored to be recognized by such a discerning and influential organization."

Founded in 2010, Albert is changing the way companies reach current and prospective customers through highly-targeted, autonomous digital marketing programs. A pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence in the marketing industry, Albert demonstrates the power of self-driven technology to execute complicated, multi-channel and multi-step business processes, from start to finish, without ongoing input from human colleagues. Albert doesn't just automate existing efforts, however; he executes them at a pace and scale not previously possible. "He" learns as he goes, gathering and analyzing vast amounts of data across channels, and applying the insights he gains from one to all other relevant channels. The result is a significantly more efficient marketing function, and an exponential increase in conversions.

Albert is currently working with top brands, such as Harley-Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Planet Blue, Made.com and others to streamline complexities in marketing technology and data, identify high-value audiences they didn't even know they had, and convert online and in-store customers at an unprecedented rate. Harley-Davidson recently announced that it credits Albert with 40% of their NYC sales.

The Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence (Awards.AI) is part of the Informed.AI Media Group. This media group aims to help interested audiences students, academics, researchers or anyone else learn more about artificial intelligence. Informed.AI has several other websites including homeAI.info, Events.AI and Neurons.AI, all intended to serve as authoritative resources on the field of artificial intelligence.

A list of Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence winners can be found on the Awards.AI website.

ABOUT ALBERT

