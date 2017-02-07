In Barcelona Voipfuture presents its latest product the new Qlear solution

Voipfuture will showcase its new enterprise solution for voice service providers at the Mobile World Congress.

Voipfuture will present Qlear live demos at Hall 6, booth 6M17 and will show its full functionality from 27 February to 2 March in Barcelona.

Voipfuture's new Qlear solution reduces risks connected with offering enterprise voice services. Being an attractive market segment on one hand, the complex environment on the other hand can lead to immense technical service costs. This is where the new Qlear solution enters the game. The new hybrid monitoring approach combines the best of passive and active technology. It covers the entire enterprise customer lifecycle, including:

VoIP readiness check including LAN/WAN pre-qualification

On-boarding process with baselining and regression testing

24x7 availability assurance and live traffic quality monitoring

Advanced voice service troubleshooting

For service providers, Qlear's two key elements make enterprise monitoring a very simple matter. The downloadable Qlear App facilitates active testing in the customer network without the need to deploy hardware. The Qlear Probe is a small all-in-one box enabling permanent active and passive monitoring on the customer premises. It can easily be installed in minutes even by the customer. Additional appliances are not required.

In addition, Voipfuture's latest version of its main product Qrystal will be demonstrated at the booth as well. Qrystal monitors full SIP and RTP traffic.

Voipfuture is a premium voice quality monitoring vendor developing unique technology for assessing, aggregating, analyzing, and visualizing voice quality information. Voipfuture products offer a precise view on media and control plane to communication service providers, wholesalers and enterprises.

Since its launch, Voipfuture has been at the forefront of voice quality monitoring and continues to redefine Voice over IP by connecting their customers' view on service quality with high resolution user experience.

More about Voipfuture: www.voipfuture.com

More about us at Mobile World Congress 2017: Hall 6, 6M17

