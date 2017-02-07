Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 7
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2017
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.17
|Lukoil
|9.31
|PZU
|5.56
|Turkiye Halk Bankasi
|4.86
|Novatek
|4.33
|Magnit
|4.13
|Tatneft Pao
|3.91
|LSR
|3.50
|Gazprom
|3.37
|Alrosa
|3.32
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2017 was as follows:
|Russia Total
|64.46
|Turkey Total
|13.68
|Poland Total
|11.56
|Romania Total
|4.08
|Other European Total
|4.07
|Czech rep Total
|3.30
|Hungary Total
|2.49
|Greece Total
|2.43
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.07