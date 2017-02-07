Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 11.17 Lukoil 9.31 PZU 5.56 Turkiye Halk Bankasi 4.86 Novatek 4.33 Magnit 4.13 Tatneft Pao 3.91 LSR 3.50 Gazprom 3.37 Alrosa 3.32

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2017 was as follows: