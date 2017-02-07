sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.02.2017 | 15:06
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank11.17
Lukoil9.31
PZU5.56
Turkiye Halk Bankasi4.86
Novatek4.33
Magnit4.13
Tatneft Pao3.91
LSR3.50
Gazprom3.37
Alrosa3.32

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2017 was as follows:

Russia Total64.46
Turkey Total13.68
Poland Total11.56
Romania Total4.08
Other European Total4.07
Czech rep Total3.30
Hungary Total2.49
Greece Total2.43
Cash & Equivalents-6.07

© 2017 PR Newswire