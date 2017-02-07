ITSM Industry leader brings expertise in IT service management, cloud computing, mobility, intelligent automation, app virtualization and compliance

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, today announced that John Prestridge-an accomplished marketing and product strategist-has joined EasyVista as Chief Marketing Officer. US-based, Prestridge will focus on expanding the company's global presence, including expanding its market ascendency in Europe and continuing its most dramatic growth in North America. He will help to guide EasyVista's product and marketing strategy as the company continues its evolution to the next generation of service management.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005346/en/

John Prestridge, EasyVista's new Chief Marketing Officer, brings considerable expertise in IT service management, cloud computing, mobility, intelligent automation, app virtualization and compliance to help guide EasyVista's product and marketing strategy as the company continues its evolution to the next generation of service management.(Photo: Business Wire)

A seasoned executive in the technology industry, Prestridge brings broad expertise for technologies shaping the digital workplace of the future, including service management, cloud computing, application virtualization, mobility, intelligent automation, and compliance. His global marketing achievements span all facets of digital, channel, and technical product marketing, corporate branding, and communications. Prestridge joins EasyVista following sales and marketing leadership roles in several organizations including SunView Software, Citrix Systems, and Sequoia Software (acquired by Citrix). In addition to B2B software expertise, he also spent time as a senior IT executive in the private sector with experience leading global ERP implementations, security architecture development, advanced technology adoption, and enterprise software development initiatives.

"John has a rare combination of ITSM software industry expertise and global enterprise IT experience, providing him with key insights into how ITSM 2.0 can service critical business needs across the enterprise," said Sylvain Gauthier, Chief Executive Officer, EasyVista. "He will use his vast experiences to help guide our product innovation and market development efforts as we evolve our product roadmap to increase value and efficiencies to our IT customers. We are delighted that he has joined our team at a time when IT service management is so critical to support digital transformation for our customers."

"Strategic planning, vision, and execution in product management and marketing are imperatives given the rapid pace of ITSM innovation to meet emerging technology requirements and business needs," said John Prestridge, CMO at EasyVista. "I am excited to join EasyVista, a company with an industry leading ITSM platform, world-class cloud delivery, and a commitment to innovate to the needs of the IT service desk today while readying them for the growing demands of the highly mobile Digital Workplace of the future."

About EasyVista

EasyVista is reinventing service management for the mobile user making it easy to deliver and easy to use. EasyVista is a service management platform that automates and personalizes service delivery for employees and other end users without a single line of code. The only solution on the market that is purpose-built as a mobile-first experience, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve the service experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation and management and reduce and control the total cost of service delivery. With more than 20 years in service management, EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in Paris and New York, EasyVista is traded on the French stock exchange as ALEZV:EN.

For more information:

Visit EasyVista's website

Follow EasyVista on Twitter at @EasyVista

Read the EasyVista blog

Follow EasyVista on LinkedIn

Become a fan of EasyVista on Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005346/en/

Contacts:

EasyVista, Inc.

Julia Glenister, 415-459-3688

easyvista@jagwiregroup.com