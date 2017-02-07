In 2016 Natuzzi grew stores to a total of 396 and plans to continue aggressive growth in 2017

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) opened 54 new Natuzzi stores worldwide in the course of 2016, in particular, 17 in Europe, 9 in the Americas and 28 in Asia-Pacific.

Between 2016 and the first few weeks of 2017, the Company acquired 8 Natuzzi Italiastores in the US (7 in Florida, 1 in Pennsylvania), 3 in Mexico, as well as 5 Divani Divani by Natuzzi stores in Italy.

This focus and continued investment is part of Natuzzi's objective to boost branded sales, controlling the entire value chain. In line with this strategy the group announced the creation of a new Natuzzi division headed by Nazzario Pozzi. Mr. Pozzi is now responsible for all brand and retail activities including product development, marketing, merchandising and sales.

Pasquale Natuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Natuzzi SpA, said: "Thanks to the investments made in recent years, Natuzzi has become the best known brand among the world's luxury goods consumers who buy design and furnishing products. Now, we must capitalize our brand awareness by increasing our retail expansion. Our goal is to build a closer relationship with the customer, continuing to offer unparalleled quality and a unique shopping experience through our stores".

In January 2017 two new Natuzzi Italia stores have opened in Spain. In addition Natuzzi branded retail stores are planned to open in China, Brazil, Italy, UK, Switzerland and the US throughout the year. The company will continue with the rationalization of its retail network to maintain a balanced portfolio of the right stores in the right places.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with eight manufacturing plants, eleven commercial offices and extensive global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle and best-known brand in the furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2015). Continuous stylistic research, creativity, innovation, solid craftsmanship and industrial know-how and integrated management throughout the entire value chain are the mainstays that have made Natuzzi one of the few players with global reach in the furniture market. Natuzzi S.p.A. has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council). As of 31 December 2016, it employs 5,172 workers all over the world.

