Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank / Director/PDMR Shareholding* Sberbank: Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities(PDMR) Notification 07-Feb-2017 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities(PDMR) Notification* *PDMR Notification Form Page* *1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. Name of natural person* First Name(s) Last Name(s) Svetlana Mironyuk *2 - Reason for the notification* Must complete either for a natural person or a legal person. If completing for a legal person, please include the legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable. *For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: *the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowance market participant / auction platform / auctioneer / auction monitor should be indicated e.g. CEO, CFO. *For persons closely associated with:*- An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities Position/status* Senior vice-president Initial notification / Amendment * Initial Notification *3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* Full name of the entity Sberbank of Russia * Legal Entity Identifier *549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81* code _(In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code) _ *4 - Details of transaction(s)* Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. *Transaction(s) summary tabl**e* *Description *Aggregated *Aggregated *Total *Date* of Financial Price* Volume* Aggregated Transaction* Volume* 2017-02-06 Purchase 172.768 34638 5984331.06 Description of a share the financial instrument, type of instrument * Identification 1-03-01481-B Code * Nature of the Purchase transaction * Currency * RUB - Russian Ruble Price(s) and *Price* *Volume* *Total* volumes(s) * 172.77 34638 5984331.06 _Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed._ _Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014._ Aggregated *Price* *Volume* *Total* Information 172.768 34638 5984331.06 Date of 2017-02-06 Transaction * Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; Date of trade in UTC time Place of Public Joint-Stock Company 'Moscow Exchange transaction * MICEX-RTS' Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Sberbank 19 Vavilova St. 117997 Moscow Russia Phone: +7-495-957-57-21 E-mail: media@sberbank.ru Internet: www.sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Listed: Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt; London, Moscow Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 3829 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 542425 07-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2017 08:41 ET (13:41 GMT)