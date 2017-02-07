ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- The Institutional Retirement Income Council (IRIC), a non-profit think tank for the retirement income planning community, today announced the selection of Robert Melia as its executive director. Melia's appointment as the organization's first executive director followed an extensive search and comes at a time when defined contribution plan sponsors are increasingly looking for ways to provide retirement income security to their employees.

"We are thrilled that Bob has agreed to serve in this critically important position," said William Charyk, IRIC's Board Chairman. "Bob has been a valuable IRIC member and brings to our organization a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the defined contribution and financial services industry. We are confident that Bob's leadership and experience will be beneficial to not only IRIC members but to retirement plan sponsors who are looking for creative solutions to provide employees with retirement income security."

Prior to his appointment, Melia spent 23 years at Lincoln Financial Group, most recently as vice president of product development for Retirement Plan Services. In that role, Melia worked with retirement plan providers and other financial services industry stakeholders on the development and implementation of retirement income solutions for defined contribution plan sponsors. In addition to serving as an IRIC member, Melia has been a member of the SPARK Institute Board of Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Assumption College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University.

"I am honored to take on this leadership role at IRIC," said Melia. "Providing institutional retirement income security solutions for today's workers and tomorrow's retirees is a very high priority for plan sponsors with participants receiving additional security through their workplace retirement plan. I look forward to working with the entire IRIC organization, and supporting their efforts toward achieving this goal."

