Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 15:21
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
OPG Power Ventures6.6%
Cia de Saneamento do Para5.7%
SSE PLC5.5%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.2%
TerraForm Global 9.75% Bond 15/08/20225.2%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.2%
China Everbright Intl.4.3%
Pattern Energy Conv 4% 15/7/20204.1%
Avangrid3.5%
Pennon Group3.4%
Huaneng Renewables3.3%
Transelectrica3.1%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.3.1%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR3.1%
Hafslund2.3%
Nextera Energy2.0%
China Power Intl. Develop2.0%
Edison International1.9%
Engie1.8%
Transgaz1.7%

* Holding in both bond and equity

At close of business on 31 January 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity33.0%
Multi Utilities23.9%
Renewable Energy16.1%
Water & Waste14.6%
Gas8.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America23.8%
China16.0%
Latin America11.9%
United Kingdom9.5%
Global8.1%
India7.1%
Europe (excluding UK)7.1%
Eastern Europe4.9%
Asia (excluding China)4.8%
Middle East3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.7%
100.0%

© 2017 PR Newswire