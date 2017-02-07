Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets OPG Power Ventures 6.6% Cia de Saneamento do Para 5.7% SSE PLC 5.5% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.2% TerraForm Global 9.75% Bond 15/08/2022 5.2% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.2% China Everbright Intl. 4.3% Pattern Energy Conv 4% 15/7/2020 4.1% Avangrid 3.5% Pennon Group 3.4% Huaneng Renewables 3.3% Transelectrica 3.1% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 3.1% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 3.1% Hafslund 2.3% Nextera Energy 2.0% China Power Intl. Develop 2.0% Edison International 1.9% Engie 1.8% Transgaz 1.7%

* Holding in both bond and equity

At close of business on 31 January 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 33.0% Multi Utilities 23.9% Renewable Energy 16.1% Water & Waste 14.6% Gas 8.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.7% 100.0%