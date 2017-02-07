Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 7
Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|OPG Power Ventures
|6.6%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|5.7%
|SSE PLC
|5.5%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.2%
|TerraForm Global 9.75% Bond 15/08/2022
|5.2%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|5.2%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.3%
|Pattern Energy Conv 4% 15/7/2020
|4.1%
|Avangrid
|3.5%
|Pennon Group
|3.4%
|Huaneng Renewables
|3.3%
|Transelectrica
|3.1%
|Qatar Electricity & Water Co.
|3.1%
|Cia Paranaense Energia ADR
|3.1%
|Hafslund
|2.3%
|Nextera Energy
|2.0%
|China Power Intl. Develop
|2.0%
|Edison International
|1.9%
|Engie
|1.8%
|Transgaz
|1.7%
* Holding in both bond and equity
At close of business on 31 January 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £58.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|33.0%
|Multi Utilities
|23.9%
|Renewable Energy
|16.1%
|Water & Waste
|14.6%
|Gas
|8.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.7%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|23.8%
|China
|16.0%
|Latin America
|11.9%
|United Kingdom
|9.5%
|Global
|8.1%
|India
|7.1%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|7.1%
|Eastern Europe
|4.9%
|Asia (excluding China)
|4.8%
|Middle East
|3.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.7%
|100.0%