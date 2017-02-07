Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company"), reports that on February 15th, 2017 the Company plans to resume its fully funded drill program targeting the Aurizon Gold prospect within its 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in British Columbia's Cariboo region. During this phase of the Aurizon exploration program, EnGold plans approximately 18 holes comprising 6,200 metres of drilling over the next 5 months,

"EnGold's exploration objective in 2017 is to continue step-out drilling at the Aurizon Gold zone with a view to completing a resource calculation before the end of the year," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "Management sees strong potential for Aurizon to support a high-grade, low cost, underground minable deposit."

"Our increasing knowledge of the Aurizon Gold hydrothermal breccia system has enabled EnGold to project and intersect the structure with a high degree of consistency," said EnGold VP Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "We are developing new targets on strike to the south and at depth, where we have encountered numerous high grade gold and copper intercepts."

About EnGold

EnGold is focused on finding and developing mining operations at its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

About the Lac La Hache Property

The advanced stage property lies within BC's Quesnel Trough mineral belt, which hosts several past and currently producing copper/gold/silver mines, including nearby Imperial Metals' Mount Polley copper-gold mine and New Gold Inc.'s New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company has drilled numerous prospects on the property, including Spout copper-magnetite-gold-silver deposit (for which a resource calculation has been reported and supported by an NI43-101 Technical Report), the gold-rich Aurizon gold-copper-silver prospect and recent new discoveries with porphyry and skarn copper/gold potential. EnGold is currently focused on evaluation of its Aurizon Gold (gold-copper-sliver) prospect, where drilling continues to extend the host structure and gold-rich grades. Supported by significant local infrastructure including powerlines, all season road access, rail and other amenities, the Lac La Hache project demonstrates excellent logistics for resource extraction.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.