Camposol Holding Limited: Camposol Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Record Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Camposol Holding Ltd. will hold a conference call announcing the record fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2016 results on Wednesday February 15th, 2017. The telephone conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.

Jorge Ramirez, CEO, and Maria Cristina Couturier, CFO, will host the conference call presentation and a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. (Lima).

To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:

London, UK Local +44 (0) 20 7136 2054

New York, US Local +1 718 354 1158

Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2316 2729

Colombia National Free Phone 01 800 915 7431

Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.

The Camposol conference ID is: 3144632

Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned numbers.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5y8yup5x (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5y8yup5x)

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration well ahead of the telephone conference commencement. Please use the following link (that is also available from the registration page of your webcasts):

http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en (http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en)

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until March 15th, 2017 by dialing:

Replay - London, UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 0598

Replay - US Local +1 347 366 9565

Replay - Oslo, Norway Local +47 2100 0498

Followed by replay access number: 3144632

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, Head of IR

jyesquen@camposol.com.pe (mailto:jyesquen@camposol.com.pe)

Phone: +511 621 0800 - Ext: 7171

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru, the first producer of avocados and soon the first producer of blueberries in the world. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocadoes, blueberries, grapes, mangos, tangerines and shrimp; which are exported to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with more than 13 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.

CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe (http://www.camposol.com.pe/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Camposol Holding Limited via Globenewswire

