Cmed, an innovative technology-led CRO, has made further enhancements and additions to encapsia™, the first App based new generation clinical data suite. The latest Apps added to encapsia™ improve its ability to provide efficient, enterprise level CDMS, alongside its eSource, web eDC, insights and analytics functions. All these functions being provided in a unified, cloud platform designed specifically to improve the speed and quality of data whilst minimizing unnecessary complexity and ultimately cost associated with these processes.

The release encompasses three Apps in key functional areas. encapsia™ Coding allows Medical Coders to auto-code in real time, manage synonyms, review all coded terms and manage dictionary versions. encapsia™ Loader provides functionality for laboratories to create and manage their own automated third party data-loads and specify the validation and transformations for incoming data. The encapsia™ Review App enables site staff to review and assess the clinical significance of lab data and enables Data Managers to reconcile the data against the clinical database. All three Apps allow real-time management of data and processes, adhering to the philosophy underlying the architectural design of encapsia™, which looks to leverage the best technological approaches to improve efficiency, timelines and process quality. With the encapsia™ suite, clinical data can now be captured by mobile eSource, multi-media via an iPad, and web eDC. This allows sponsors and sites a choice even within the same trial. The suite includes an Analytics App, designed for data scientists, this supports multiple third party programming environments and a separate data layer to facilitate external reporting and configurable visualizations, giving live data analytics and insights of the trial in real time.

"We set out to fulfil a significant gap in the industry by providing a completely flexible, integrated clinical data suite to help Sponsors and their partners shorten timelines and control costs. This lets our customers collect, query, clean, visualize and analyze clinical data in real time, all in a single cloud based system. We have already successfully completed and locked our first studies with encapsia™, producing very positive metrics and now have other trials ongoing with several leading global pharmaceutical companies." said Dr. David Connelly, Cmed's CEO.

Cmed will continue to develop encapsia™ as it seeks to change the industry approach to data management and data capture by using innovative, forward thinking approaches to the application of technology with the clinical trial environment. For further information about encapsia™ or to schedule a demo, contact Cmed's innovations team at encapsia@cmedresearch.com.

About Cmed

Cmed is an innovative, full service technology-led CRO. Cmed brings together experienced people and technology, providing customers with a friendly, proactive service, and delivers this service using advanced clinical data capture, management and reporting software and processes. Cmed's new generation clinical data suite, encapsia™, streamlines the capture, management and reporting of clinical data, saving customers time and money. Clinical data can be captured flexibly by eSource, multi-media and web eDC, while being displayed in live visual insights, providing live analytics, and allowing within suite audit trailed actions. It is fully compliant with regulatory guidelines, and allows integration with existing systems. For more information visit www.cmedresearch.com.

