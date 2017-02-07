WAKEFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Roger Kahlon joins Vestmark, a leading provider of Unified Wealth Management ® solutions, as Senior Vice President of Professional Services. In this pivotal role, Kahlon is responsible for accelerating the delivery of Vestmark's cutting edge solutions to market, aligning Vestmark's resources to set a new standard for SaaS deployment across the wealth management industry.

"I am excited to join the Vestmark team. Vestmark has a proven track record of success providing cutting-edge technology solutions to financial advisors, asset managers, broker dealers and bank trusts," said Kahlon. "We have a tremendous opportunity to take our client experience to the next level, and consequently drive the business to its next stage of growth."

Formerly Chief Operating Officer at Smonik Investment Systems, Kahlon brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services to Vestmark. He held positions at numerous global firms ranging from start-ups like STK Technologies Inc., Smonik Investment Systems, and LatentZero Inc., to corporate settings such as M> Consulting, Belzberg Technologies, Scotiabank & Trust, JP Morgan Investment Management, and Fidessa Group.

"Roger's deep understanding of the industry and the evolving needs and challenges faced by clients coupled with his objective-driven mentality make him a great asset to our team," John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark, said. "Vestmark is committed to addressing client concerns before they become mainstream trends by providing technology solutions that remain ahead of the curve. We're happy to welcome him on board and look forward to working with him as we continue to raise the bar in delivering holistic wealth management solutions."

About Vestmark

Vestmark is the premier technology provider for comprehensive unified wealth solutions utilized by financial advisors and institutions. Vestmark provides VestmarkONE, the award-winning technology platform, to help clients gather more assets, increase operating efficiency, and minimize risk. Since 2001, the platform has grown to manage over 2 million investor accounts, representing over $600 billion in assets under management.

