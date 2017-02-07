Air Quality Control & Monitoring Summit 2017 to be Held in New Delhi: TechSci Events

NEW DELHI, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Go green to keep it clean is what it needs to breathe for survival. Industry experts from across the globe are gearing up to gather at Air Quality Control & Monitoring Summit 2017 to be held in New Delhi on 5th & 6th May 2017.

Rising automobile emissions, thermal power plants, industrial pollution and deteriorating indoor air quality are all leading up to enforce authorities to bring in stricter polices to curb pollution levels which have become unbearable for the country's population.

Mukesh Gupta, Registrar General from National Green Tribunal has already confirmed to speak at the event and share his views on how to better address the rising concerns and changing dynamics of air quality monitoring in India along with dignitaries like Mr. Bijan Mishra from Reliance Power, Dr. Hismi Jamil Hussain from Rio Tinto, Dr. Gufran Beig Project Director with Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology under Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India and many more.

Rising transportation activity-the ever-increasing demand to move more people and goods further and faster-is both a cause and an effect of India's fast economic growth. The growth in personal as well as freight vehicles, and the corresponding surge in fuel use, is expected to continue in the future. However, there are some unpleasant consequences associated with it such as growing dependency on fuels and increasing emissions of pollutants which are responsible for climate change and adverse human health effects. It is necessary to steer this growth in mobility in a manner that will minimize the harmful impacts of pollution from a growing vehicle fleet.

The conference is expected to bring up platform for the stakeholders such as policy makers, air purification equipment suppliers, industries emitting air pollution and many more to understand each other's perspective and be prepared for upcoming policy changes that may impact performance of the businesses. While the norms help in bringing down pollution levels, it invariably results in increased vehicle cost due to the improved technology. However, this increase in private cost is offset by savings in health costs for the public. Exposure to air pollution can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, which is estimated to be the cause for almost 15% of total deaths in India in 2016, and the health cost of air pollution in India has been assessed at 3% of its GDP.

This is the first conference of its kind which is happening at a large scale addressing the challenges associated with air quality in India which would not just act as a source for immense knowledge & learning but would also provide greater networking opportunities for participants said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research.

Govt. of India is promoting eco-friendly cars in the country such as CNG based vehicle, hybrid and electric vehicles. The government has formulated a Scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India, under the National Electric Mobility Mission 2020. However, a constant push is required to get this on track to curb pollution.

To learn more about the conference, please visit www.techscievents.com

