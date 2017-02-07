VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT)(CSE: MVT.CN)(FRANKFURT: M1N)(OTC PINK: METHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jose Ricardo Thibes Pisani, P.Geo has joined the Maxtech Brazil team as Technical Advisor.

Mr. Pisani is a seasoned operations executive with over 25 years experience working with mining projects, including the discovery and development of several extensive mineral deposits for multinational companies both private and publicly held. He is an executive with an acute focus on proposal evaluations, operational and expansion projects. He has direct practical experience overseeing two open pit diamond mines with combined teams of more than 400 people. Additionally, Mr. Pisani has negotiated merger and acquisition processes and final sales of mines. He is both fluent in Portuguese and English which will be a tremendous asset to the company. He holds an MBA in Business Management, Fundacao Getulio Vargas, Brazil, 2012. Geology, BsC, Universidade Federal do Mato Grosso, Brazil, 1991.

Peter Wilson, Maxtech CEO states, "The caliber of management and in country advisor expertise Maxtech is attracting is a direct acknowledgment that the Company is quickly becoming a diversified battery metal market leader."

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation. Its goal is to become a force in the green energy revolution through the development and acquisition of global properties.

Peter Wilson, Chief Executive Officer

