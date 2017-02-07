sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,219 Euro		-0,001
-0,45 %
WKN: A1W3JE ISIN: CA5777282073 Ticker-Symbol: M1NA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXTECH VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXTECH VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXTECH VENTURES INC
MAXTECH VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAXTECH VENTURES INC0,219-0,45 %