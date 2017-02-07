Last month's vote by 18 EU Member States to oppose the European Commission's (EC) proposed two-year (24 month) extension of the anti-dumping (AD) duties against Chinese solar imports into Europe appears to have yielded concession by the EC, with Reuters reporting that the Commission is proposing to cut the extension timeframe to 18 months.

The report is based on a document seen by the news agency, and therefore pv magazine cannot vouch for its accuracy. Reuters states that the document outlines plans to slash the length of the tariff extension by six months in the wake of stiff opposition to the original proposal by a majority of EU Member States.

In January, 18 Member States voiced their opposition to the EC's proposed AD extension, with five abstaining and only five in favor. This constituted a majority against the plan, and thus triggered an appeal process. The amended proposal is due to be put to the 28 EU Member States tomorrow, February 8.

There were only 14 oppositions to the extension of the anti-subsidy tariff against Chinese solar firms, and thus those duties will continue through to the end of 2018 as originally planned.

The AD duties, however, always represented ...

