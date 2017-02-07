Kesko Oyj: Flagging notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 07.02.2017 AT 16.30 1(3)
Flagging notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
According to a notification received by Kesko Corporation, the combined voting rights in respect of shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade rose to 15 per cent on 3 February 2017 and exceeded 15 per cent on 6 February 2017. After the change in ownership interest, the combined voting rights in respect of shares in Kesko held by K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade is 15.03 per cent as at 6 February 2017.
According to the notification of K-Retailers' Association, its Branch Clubs and the Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, the breakdown of shareholding and voting rights after the change in ownership interest is as follows as at 6 February 2017:
Name of issuer company: Kesko Corporation (business ID 0109862-8)
|K-Retailers' Association
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|4,029,019
|4.03
|10.45
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|TOTAL
|4,029,019
|4.03
|10.45
|K-Food Retailers' Club
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|484,336
|0.48
|1.26
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|TOTAL
|484,336
|0.48
|1.26
|K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K Retailers' Association
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|118,000
|0.12
|0.31
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|TOTAL
|118,000
|0.12
|0.31
|K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers' Association
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|82,789
|0.08
|0.21
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|TOTAL
|82,789
|0.08
|0.21
|Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|1,073,093
|1.07
|2.78
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|84,415
|0.08
|0.02
|TOTAL
|1,157,508
|1.16
|2.80
|Total for the above
|
Share type
|
Pcs
| Percentage of shares
(%)
| Percentage of
votes
(%)
| A share
ISIN: FI0009007900
|5,787,237
|5.79
|15.01
| B share
ISIN: FI0009000202
|84,415
|0.08
|0.02
|TOTAL
|5,871,652
|5.87
|15.03
Kesko has a total of 100,019,752 shares, 31,737,007 of which are A shares and 68,282,745 are B shares. Each A share carries ten (10) votes and each B share carries one (1) vote, so the total number of votes carried by the Kesko shares is 385,652,815.
Notifiers' full names and business IDs:
K-Retailers' Association, business ID 0202334-5.
K-Food Retailers' Club, business ID 1524925-5.
K-Speciality Retailers' Club of K-Retailers' Association, business ID1524940-7.
K-Agricultural and Builders' Supplies Retailers' Club of K-Retailers' Association, business ID 1524919-1.
Foundation for Vocational Training in the Retail Trade, business ID 0755499-7.
Further information is available from Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 105 323 495.
Kesko Corporation
