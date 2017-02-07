

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Given the myriad ways in which the political situation could pan out as the UK discuss its exit from the European Union, the monetary policy need not continue to hold fire if the real economy is solid, Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said Tuesday.



'Monetary policy...should not go on hold simply due to heightened uncertainty and volatility,' Forbes, who is an external member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee, said in a speech in Leeds.



As it will take years for any sustainable situation to emerge, the MPC should be 'nimble and willing to quickly adjust' the appropriate path for monetary policy in either direction throughout this period, 'even if it means reversing recent adjustments to Bank Rate', Forbes said.



'In my view, if the real economy remains solid and the pickup in the nominal data continues, this could soon suggest an increase in Bank Rate,' she said.



Further, the rate-setter pointed out that an increase in interest rates, given today's extremely low level of Bank Rate, and the substantial amount of monetary stimulus, would still leave a substantial amount of monetary support for the economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX