WESTMINSTER, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) announced that Mark Lambert had joined its team as a "strategic advisor" to help develop and refine the company's commercialization plan for its break-through Advanced Oxidation System within the water industry. Mr. Lambert has over 25 years of experience as a senior level executive with extensive experience in the water, renewable energy and environmental services industries and has a strong track record of success in the management of successful organizations. Mr. Lambert's expertise includes P&L and operations management, sales and marketing management, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, growth capital and transactional support.

Most recently Mr. Lambert served as Chief Executive Officer of IDE Americas Inc., a world leader in water treatment solutions specializing in the development, engineering, construction and operation of enhanced desalination and industrial water treatment plants. Mr. Lambert was responsible for all IDE activities in the Americas, including project delivery methods such as Engineering Procurement & Construction, Build & Operate, and Build Own Operate & Transfer. In addition to desalination, under Mr. Lambert's tenure as CEO, IDE Americas' activities included industrial wastewater treatment in oil and gas, power generation, and mining.

Prior to IDE Americas, Mr. Lambert was Chief Operating Officer of Test America, a leading environmental testing firm focusing on clients in the municipal and industrial market sectors. In that role, Mr. Lambert was responsible for the P&L management of the analytical testing division with annual revenue of $350 million and 2,500 employees. Mr. Lambert has also held various senior management positions, including at American Water, U.S. Filter (Siemens) Corporation, Culligan, and Imperial Chemical Industries. Mr. Lambert is actively involved in the water and environmental community, including the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the Water Quality Association, and has served on several AWWA and WQA steering committees including the Point of Use committee and was a founding member of the WQA World Assembly. Mr. Lambert is a certified EPA "CUPPS" trainer for small community water agencies. Mr. Lambert received a BS in Chemical Engineering from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from Golden Gate University.

BioLargo's president Dennis P. Calvert commented, "We are honored that Mark has chosen to work with us and to help guide our company to the next level. We believe his extensive experience, knowledge and relationships in the water industry will help propel BioLargo's technologies forward to commercial success."

Mr. Lambert commented, "BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) represents a breakthrough in the cost-effective treatment of difficult water and wastewater streams for both municipal and industrial applications. I look forward to working with the team at BioLargo in positioning this advanced technology for commercial success."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.

