SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Ice Energy has signed a turnkey supply contract with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) to provide up to 100 Ice Bear 20 ice battery systems for use in residential locations within SCPPA's 12 utility member communities. At 9.6 kW per Ice Bear 20, the order will potentially add nearly 1 MW of new energy storage and peak demand reduction capacity to the SCPPA network, saving energy, improving efficiency, and reducing emissions.

The new Ice Bear 20 is a smaller-capacity version of the company's flagship Ice Bear 30 system, which has been in operation on commercial and industrial buildings in several SCPPA member areas since 2008. The Ice Bear 20 combines Ice Energy's patented ice battery storage and smart-grid technology with integrated cooling, completely replacing conventional home AC units. The system cools a home 24/7 to the temperature set by the homeowner, while also enabling utilities to eliminate load for up to four hours by dispatching the stored ice.

Under the agreement, Ice Energy will replace the outdoor condensing unit of selected homes with the new Ice Bear 20. SCPPA-area homeowners will assume ownership of the systems, backed by a five-year product warranty.

"The SCPPA program is an excellent vehicle for demonstrating the grid value of using Ice Bear ice batteries to control residential AC load while keeping customers as cool as they desire," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Ice Energy. "It's a win for member utilities, who will be able to mitigate residential peak demand in a reliable and cost-effective manner -- something that's proven hard to do, and it's a win for homeowners who'll benefit from a clean and highly efficient cooling system."

Installations will begin in June and are expected to be complete by year end. Local HVAC contractors will perform the installations, helping to boost employment and local workforce utilization. System savings and performance will be calculated and analyzed during the year and Ice Energy will report results to SCPPA for further evaluation.

About Ice Energy

Ice Energy is a leading energy storage provider for the grid. Its Ice Bear units deliver behind-the-meter ice battery storage for HVAC systems in commercial, industrial and residential applications, providing peak capacity to over 40 utility service territories nationwide. With contracts to deliver 25.6 MW of storage to Southern California Edison in partnership with NRG Energy; 5 MW in Riverside, CA; 6 MW in Redding, CA; and an additional 450+ MW in the sales pipeline, the company is expanding quickly in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ice-energy.com.

About Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA)

SCPPA is a joint powers agency comprised of 11 municipal utilities and one irrigation district. SCPPA's members consist of the municipal utilities of Anaheim, Azusa, Banning, Burbank, Cerritos, Colton, Glendale, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Riverside, Vernon and the Imperial Irrigation District. Together they deliver electricity to over two million customers in the southern California basin, spanning an area of 7,000 square miles, and with a total population that exceeds five million.

