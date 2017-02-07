LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 --Beagle Freedom Project (BFP), the renowned non-profit national research, animal rescue and advocacy organization, has just announced the winners of its first ever 'Beagle Freedom Prize'. As supported by a grant received from Microsoft, BFP will fund $200,000 towards innovative research that pioneers new models and methodologies for replacing the use of animals in experiments.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, BFP spent six months advertising and accepting research applications from across the world. Their team worked with scientific peers in each relevant field to evaluate and guide the judging process, and ultimately the charity has chosen four exceptional and diverse proposals from those who have the potential to replace animal-based research with more effective and humane alternatives.

"BFP might have made a reputation from its emotionally gripping rescue videos of beagles who had survived laboratory experimentation, but the organization also recognizes the need to strike at the root of the problem and support the future of modern medical research," said Jeremy Beckham, Research Specialist for BFP.

The winners of the 'Beagle Freedom Prize' include Dr. Katya Tsaioun (Director of the Evidence-based Toxicology Collaboration at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health), Dr. Lawrence Vernetti (Research Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh Drug Discovery Institute), Dr. Lei Kerr (Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at Miami University in Ohio), and Dr. Alison Gray (Founder of the non-commercial science organization AFABILITY).

Together, these four fields of research offer new promise at replacing antiquated animal models with 21st century innovations. BFP is eager to highlight the results of this funded research and will continue supporting more outstanding non-animal based research each year, until no animals are exploited and/or killed in laboratory testing.

For more information on Beagle Freedom Project, or to interview Jeremy Beckham, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR

