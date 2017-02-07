NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on C-Suite TV, announces its February lineup featuring in-depth interviews with leading business authors Stacey Hanke, author of Influence Redefined: Be The Leader You Were Meant to be, Monday to Monday, Connie Pheiff, author of Marketing Masters: Ready, Set, Grow Your Market, Danielle DiMartino Booth, author of Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America and Lea Woodford, author of Lead. Share. Empower: My Strategies for Success in Life and Business.

Stacey Hanke, author of Influence Redefined: Be The Leader You Were Meant to be, Monday to Monday, talks about how "true influence has to be Monday to Monday" in order for the process to remain consistent. Hanke also defines influence two ways: making sure the body language and messaging is congruent and creating a memorable experience by having people take action long after the initial interaction. She points out most people believe they're more influential than they really are for two reasons: 1) the feedback received is flawed, and 2) the dissonance between how we feel vs actual facts. Hanke says "nice job" isn't real feedback and encourages executives to record their speaking engagements so they can see and hear themselves through the eyes and ears of their audience. If they're not constantly practicing and polishing themselves, they are sabotaging their own reality.

Connie Pheiff, author of Marketing Masters: Ready, Set, Grow Your Market, talks about creative marketing, merging old-school marketing with digital strategy and "friend-raising." Phieff's background is in the non-profit sector and the most common challenge they face is how to market without spending a lot of dollars, but still increase the bottom line. She says the solution is creative marketing, which she defines as "getting out, stepping out and getting to know your audience." It's about knowing what will make peoples' lives easier, solve their pain points and putting "service before sales." Once your audience sees you're there for them, they'll turn around and give you what you want. Phieff encourages making connections with people before you go asking them for money, which is what she refers to as "friend-raising." She says, "Find out where your audience hangs out and go there."

Danielle DiMartino Booth, author of Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America, talks about how the Federal Reserve should be "upended" and rebuilt from the inside out so it can benefit more people, not just Wall Street. The book is a candid tale from an insider's perspective on how the Fed impacts everything Americans do, and aims to connect the dots, in layman's terms, so that every generation -- from millennials to baby boomers, understands the intricacies of the financial industry. DiMartino says that the financial crisis didn't generate enough lessons for the government or Wall Street, but that, "the time has come to question orthodoxy." DiMartino hopes the new administration can fill two current open seats at the Fed Board that will hopefully, reintroduce dissent.

Lea Woodford, author of Lead. Share. Empower: My Strategies for Success in Life and Business, wrote this book as a series of personal anecdotes -- from divorce, to cancer and personal tragedies, and how she dealt with each of these obstacles. The book is a direct result of the encouragement Woodford received from her daughter; who urged her to use her contacts, experience, and influence to empower other women. Woodford says the book is for anyone in a dark place, going through a hard time or looking to make a transition in life. Writing became a cathartic process for Woodford and she hopes to inspire others that may feel "stuck" in life to make the best out of their situation and emerge with a positive outlook. She summed it up by saying, "Your attitude determines your altitude."

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on C-Suite TV and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"This month's all-female lineup brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table that's unmatched," Hayzlett said. "While the c-suite has predominately been a boy's club, these women have turned the c-suite on its head and I think our audience will be wowed when they hear the stories and personal anecdotes these authors reveal."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com and for more information about the authors featured in Best Seller TV episodes, visit www.c-suitebookclub.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Gena Larsen

PR Strategist

TallGrass Public Relations

Email Contact

732.330.5145



