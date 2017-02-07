IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- When data centers go hyper scale, resolutions reach the limits of perception, and streaming content on demand becomes the norm, fiber optic technology can no longer be something that is relegated to the enterprise and telecom sectors. What were once considered the technological breakthroughs of the future are in the here and now -- and they demand powerful, high-speed photonic connections.

Cosemi Technologies Inc. has been preparing for multi-sector optical interconnect convergence for more than a decade. Leveraging its long history of success designing and manufacturing optical components, Cosemi created a family of active optical cables (AOCs) that address the growing demand for bandwidth with plug-and-play links to existing electrical connectors that scale greater distances than ever possible over copper links. Cosemi's AOCs bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to a broader audience and greater range of applications -- including the automotive, AR/VR, consumer, enterprise and data center markets.

Having just sold its photodetector chip business, Cosemi is now laser-focused on its charter to 'Enable Optical Connectivity Everywhere.' This strategic move allows the company to concentrate on execution, resource and partnership alignment with the financials necessary to strengthen its position as a leading high-speed connectivity solution provider. According to Samir V. Desai, vice president of business development for Cosemi, "The sale of our photodetector business aligns well with the component supply chain consolidation trend in the semiconductor industry, allowing enhanced value and broad portfolio services to sub-system and system companies."

"We are in an optical super cycle of unprecedented growth; Cosemi is taking advantage of this trend by focusing on its core competency to build best-in-class hybrid active cables for many market segments," added Desai.

Better Resolutions, Higher Bandwidths

Improved resolutions for displays in the home are leading the charge for higher data communication bandwidth between sources and displays. The proliferation of 4K today, the adoption of 8K/10K in the future, the desire for augmented and virtual reality in gaming and more are all fueling consumer appetites. As bandwidth increases, traditional copper cables need larger, wider cores in order to reliably transfer data and video over shorter distances. Cosemi's AOCs address these limitations, while maintaining copper's familiar plug-and-play nature and enabling thinner, more flexible cables. Additionally, Cosemi's AOCs reach up to 100 meters in length, making them the only interconnection choice for commercial and industrial markets where longer reaches are required.

Addressing Upgrade Cycles

Enterprises both large and small are already reaping the benefits of AOCs, as they allow next generation storage appliances and servers to interface with 100Gb/s switches and routers. As enterprise, post-production content labs and mobile front/backhaul upgrade from 10G to 25G Ethernet, AOCs will continue to offer the best value to separate the hardware install and upgrade cycles of servers, switches, host adapters and cable interconnects.

Full (Light) Speed Ahead

From the 40G Ethernet of the past to today's 100G interconnects, data centers, particularly those with web-scale infrastructures, are driving data communication speeds higher and higher -- and will continue to do so for years to come. While longer reach is preferred over single-mode pluggable optical transceivers, AOCs represent a more effective, economical interconnect solution for distances of less than 100 meters. Examples of data center architectures that are prime candidates for AOC installations include server to top-of-rack TOR switches and server-to-server within the same row.

"We have focused our R&D and intellectual property development on interconnect applications, and we have a very differentiated portfolio of hybrid copper/fiber cables as a result," said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO for Cosemi. "The recent sale of our photodetector components business further enhances our efforts by creating a robust supply chain of components for our interconnect solutions. We're now exclusively focused on our vision of enabling optical connectivity for all, starting with consumer and data center AOCs today and building a future-proof roadmap moving forward."

Cosemi is ramping production of its HDMI 2.0 AOCs and will soon announce new cables that ensure compatibility with the next generation of connections, including USB 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. To learn more about Cosemi's AOCs, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, datacom/telecom, fiber in the home, fiber to the home, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106648

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106656



