Underscoring the importance of European customers, Meggitt Training Systems will feature the latest military shooting range equipment and live-fire products March 3-6 at IWA Outdoor Classics 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Meggitt Training Systems is ideally positioned to address Europe's unique training requirements with subsidiaries located in Ashford, Kent (UK), and Waardenburg (NL).

"Early engagement ensures our customers receive the most effective range design, equipment and installation, delivering invaluable training capabilities now and into the future," said Mark Mears, Managing Director of Meggitt Training Systems, Limited.

A leader in shooting range design, equipment and installation for law enforcement, defense and commercial ranges, Meggitt Training Systems has 90 years of live-fire experience, fielding more than 13,000 range systems worldwide, including over 75,000 live-fire target systems on 122 military bases. Meggitt's display of products at IWA will include:

The XWT GEN3 wireless target carrier is available in both indoor and outdoor versions, and is weather-resistant for extreme environments. It moves along a rail system, powered by an internal direct-drive, dual-motor system, with anti-static wheels for quieter, smoother operation. A rechargeable battery automatically charges via a self-docking station.

Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target offers a fixed target head configuration that can respond to hits, automatic triggers activated by soldier movements, or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions. This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and specialized training. The system is operated through radio frequency, hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range design and usage.

The GranTrap™ granulatedrubber bullet trap utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominately intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and safer environment for shooting ranges, and maximizes bullet recovery and recycling processes.

Meggitt Training Systems' proven ability to design and manufacture virtual and live-fire range systems enables law enforcement and defense organizations to save time and money throughout the design and build phases of the project.

Visit https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/About-Meggitt/Trade-show-schedule/IWA-2017 to set an appointment or stop by stand #3-229 in Hall 3 at Messe Nuremberg.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live fire and virtual weapons training systems. Over 13,000 Meggitt live fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy. Meggitt employs nearly 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

