VCSEL Market Worth 3,124.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "VCSEL Market by Type (Single Mode VCSEL and Multimode VCSEL), Application (Data Communication, Sensing, Infrared Illumination, Pumping, Industrial Heating, and Emerging Applications) End users, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, The VCSEL market was valued at USD 954.6 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 3,124.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.3 % during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse73 market data tables and54 figures spread through 160 pages and in-depth TOC on "VCSEL Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vcsel-market-206588268.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Factors such as greater accuracy , high-power efficiency of VCSELs for medical and sensing applications, and additional capabilities such as low diversion, high beam light, low heat, and compact size are the drivers for the growth of the VCSEL market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=206588268

Multimode VCSELs held the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period

The multimode VCSEL is the major contributor to the overall market. The market for multimode is increasing rapidly. Multimode are suitable for long-haul transmissions as they offer better modulation compared to single-mode VCSELs. Multimode are thus used in precision sensing and datacom applications. The high-speed capability of multimode VCSELs has increased its use in data communication.

Automotive is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

VCSELs have gained a huge importance in the automotive sector. The use of electrical systems in various automobiles have increased the demand. Recent automobiles have improved significantly in terms of fuel efficiency, safety, in-car entertainment, and engine performance. All these technologies generate a large amount of data which needs to be transmitted at a high speed. VCSELs meet the high data rate requirements of the media-oriented systems transport (MOST) specification, which is the common networking protocol for designing internal communication networks in premium automobiles. This makes VCSEL sensors ideally suitable for new automotive markets.

North America held the largest share of the VCSEL market

The major companies such as Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), II-VI Incorporated (U.S.) and Vixar Inc. (U.S.), among others, have been responsible for the dynamic growth of the market in North America. Data communication is a key application driving the demand for this in North America. The adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) for effective performance has resulted in the generation of huge amounts of data. This has increased the implementation of data centers. For instance, Microsoft and Google, Inc. (U.S.) both are constructing major data centers in this region which would ultimately boost the growth of overall market. Thus, the data communication application holds the largest share of the North American market. Additionally, pumping, sensing and emerging applications are expected to fuel the VCSEL market growth in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=206588268

Major players operating in this market include Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (Netherlands), II-VI Incorporated (U.S.), IQE PLC (U.K.), Vertilas GmbH (Germany), Princeton Optronics Inc.(U.S.),Vixar Inc. (U.S.) and Santec Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Laser Diode Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Wavelength (Near Infrared, Red, Blue, Green, Others), Application (Communications & Optical Storage, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, Instrumentation & Sensor), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laser-diode-market-1006.html

LiDAR Market by Product (Aerial, Ground-based, and UAV LiDAR), Component, Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS, Urban Planning, Exploration, and Metrology), Services and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lidar-market-1261.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Visit MarketsandMarkets Website: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com