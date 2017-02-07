Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and Silicon Valley idol, will be speaking at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco on March 24th, 2017, at the Marriott Marquis. Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition organized by Fenox Venture Capital to bridge startup ecosystems worldwide.

Steve Wozniak, aka "Woz", will share insights on his time at Apple and tell some untold stories. In 1976, Woz co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs, where he developed the Apple I, and co-created the Apple II. He remains a Silicon Valley icon and is recognized as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution.

At the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, the winners of 16 regional competitions from around the world will pitch their companies to Eric Feng of Kleiner Perkins, David Cohen of Techstars, Kevin Hale of Y Combinator, Edith Yeung of 500 Startups, Lisa Suennen of GE Ventures, Adeo Ressi of Founder Institute, Saeed Amidi of Plug and Play, and Tim Draper of Draper Associates. The winner of the finale will receive a US $1,000,000 prize in the form of an investment, worldwide media recognition, a package of free legal services provided by Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe, and a cloud software package provided by Salesforce.

The event is organized as a one day conference, kicked off by a series of renowned speakers, including Woz, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, Garry Tan, the founder of Initialized Capital, Daymond John of the popular TV show "Shark Tank", and Guy Kawasaki, former Chief Evangelist of Apple and popular author.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup (http://www.startupworldcup.io/) is supporting innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities for startup ecosystems all over the world. The platform is a global series of startup conferences and competitions powered by Fenox Venture Capital that brings together the top startups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and world-class tech CEOs. It consists of 16 regional startup competitions around the world. The top startup from each competition will be flown to the final event in San Francisco, where they will be competing for a $1 million investment prize in front of an all-star panel of distinguished venture capitalists.

About Fenox Venture Capital

Fenox Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, which has invested in more than 90 companies globally. Investment areas include IT, Health IT, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Robotics, Big Data, VR/AR, FinTech, and Next Generation Technologies. Fenox VC leverages its global network spanning the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to support the global expansion of its portfolio companies.

