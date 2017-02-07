HAUPPAUGE, NY and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a leading product development company, and AdhereTech, a medication adherence company, today announced that the Smart Pill Bottle received the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award 2016. The GOOD DESIGN award is the world's oldest prize dedicated to the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial products and graphic designs produced around the world.

AdhereTech and IPS were honored with this international design award -- the GOOD DESIGN award 2016 -- on January 27, at the New York location of the Chicago Athenaeum, during the museum's Good Design night. For the 2016 edition of the GOOD DESIGN award, the jury evaluated more than 900 candidates from 46 countries, with products spanning a range of sectors, from electronics to robotics, from furnishing to graphics and vehicles.

The AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle, designed by IPS and AdhereTech, is a personal medical device leveraging "Internet of Things" technologies to address a major problem in the healthcare sector -- medication adherence. With the high cost of medication and the health risks of straying from a dosage schedule, patient adherence is paramount to successful care. The AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle is currently used by leading pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies across the globe.

"We are thrilled that the AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle was recognized by the Good Design award for its excellence in design, and are very proud of our design work on it," said Mitch Maiman, cofounder and President of IPS. "At IPS, we pride ourselves on our best-in-class design and development of products, and this award further validates our leadership in design."

"The recognition of our Smart Pill Bottle by the Good Design award is very exciting," said Josh Stein, cofounder and CEO of AdhereTech. "The design partnership with IPS to develop this product was a truly collaborative effort-they were an important part of our team."

About IPS

IPS is a leading product design and development company that is headquartered in New York, with offices in Seattle and Minneapolis. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things and wearable technology solutions. IPS' fully-integrated capabilities include industrial design, electrical, mechanical and systems engineering, optical engineering, software and firmware engineering, user experience/interface design (UX/UI), program management and marketing. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers and Internet of Things connected solutions, including Hamilton Beach, Zebra Technologies, PepsiCo, Google and Physio Control. To learn more about IPS, visit www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About AdhereTech

AdhereTech produces patented Smart Pill Bottles that track and improve adherence in real-time. These bottles are used across many indications, including specialty medications for cancer, HIV, hepatitis C, and more. AdhereTech's bottles are currently distributed from leading specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and clinical trial sites -- across four continents. Customers include leading healthcare firms, such as: five top-15 pharmaceutical companies (confidential), four top-10 national pharmacies (confidential), The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, The Mount Sinai Health System, New York Presbyterian, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Health System, and more. On average, AdhereTech improves adherence by over 20% and time-on-therapy by over 30%. To learn more about AdhereTech, visit www.adheretech.com or contact info@adheretech.com or @AdhereTech.

