Multi Packaging Solutions ("MPS"), a global leader in value-added print and packaging solutions for the healthcare, branded consumer and multi-media markets, has responded to customer demand by installing the most versatile press Heidelberg has ever manufactured for premium packaging an 18-unit Speedmaster XL 106 press. The press will be installed during March at MPS East Kilbride and will be fully commissioned by mid-year.

MPS's latest addition follows significant investment across its global operations. Marc Shore, CEO, MPS, comments: "Once again we are making a significant investment to ensure we can meet the needs of some of the world's most prestigious brands. In order to offer them the high level of service they demand we require the most advanced technological systems. The highly specified 18-unit B1 Speedmaster we have ordered will allow us to handle even more processes inline and with total quality control. We are committed to continue to strengthen and grow our business and the addition of the latest Heidelberg press allows us to address these priorities."

MPS East Kilbride has had great success with the 17-unit press it installed four years ago and the new press will offer even greater capability. It will allow designers and brand owners the benefit from special effects in the highest definition with the greatest contrast. The press will have 11 printing units, three coating units, four drying units and an in-line cold foiling system.

The press also has the capability of operating at 18,000sph to meet the high demand for premium branded packaging. The perfector section of the press allows in-line reverse side printing to incorporate design or promotions complementing a full range of effects to a pack's outer.

Tim Whitfield, EVP European Branded Consumer, said: "We work with products as diverse as premium spirits and fine confectionery and brand owners will be able to enhance their packs with a greater range of colour applications, foiling and matt, gloss and pearlescent finishes, including metallics, spot and solid applications. Quality is paramount in these brand-conscious markets and that has determined the specification to include Heidelberg's Image Control 3. This colour control system offers a special opaque white control, enhancing quality on the popular metallised boards used in the alcoholic drinks, confectionery, cosmetics and personal care sectors. Quality reports are available automatically so customers can be certain that their specified colours are reproduced to the tightest tolerances. Another feature of the press is Inspection Control 2 which provides reassurance that every sheet meets the highest resolution possible."

Like the previous press, the Heidelberg XL will feature Foil Star, a cold foiling unit with indexing providing a resource efficient enhancement that offers a real lift to the finished product.

Jim Todd, sales director of Heidelberg UK, says: "We are proud to work with a group that operates in 14 countries over three continents and which strives for continuous innovation. Having a reputation for not only responding to market demand but creating demand by offering technology that has not been available before keeps MPS at the top of its game. This latest press is a head turner in itself but the products that will be produced on it will be diverse and outstanding."

