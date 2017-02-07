Arklie Appointed to Lead International Cyber Insurance Team

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that Neil Arklie has joined AXIS Insurance as Vice President, Financial Lines, and Lead Underwriter for its London-based international cyber insurance unit. Arklie will lead a team of experienced underwriters focused on writing cyber, media, film and television, and technology coverage for AXIS Insurance's International Division.

Joining Arklie on the recently expanded AXIS London cyber insurance team is Delvin Tillett, who has been appointed Associate Vice President, Financial Lines, and will provide underwriting support across cyber, technology and media liability lines.

"Neil and Delvin are key additions to a growing cyber team that is just beginning to tap into its potential as we continue to leverage AXIS' platform at Lloyd's and expand our capabilities," said Mark Gregory, CEO of AXIS Insurance's International Division. "One of the first market underwriters to specialize in cyber, Neil brings proven leadership and experience that also crosses into the media and technology sectors. Additionally, Delvin is a talented cyber expert, and our clients will benefit significantly from his in-depth knowledge of the sector."

Mr. Arklie joins AXIS following 13 years in various roles at Swiss Re, most recently as Senior Cyber and Technology Product Manager. He began his career in underwriting roles at Provincial (now part of Axa) and Chubb.

Mr. Tillett joins AXIS from managing general agency Ascent Underwriting, where he served as an underwriter and specialized in cyber.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2016 of $6.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Please be sure to follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn.

About AXIS Insurance

AXIS Insurance a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) -provides Property Casualty, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Aviation, Credit Political Risk, Environmental, Accident Health coverages and other customized insurance solutions. Our products are offered through our distribution partners, which include wholesale brokers, retail brokers and designated managing general agents/underwriters ("MGAs"/"MGUs") in the U.S. and abroad. Coverages are backed by the financial strength and security of the AXIS Insurance Companies, rated "A+" (Strong) by Standard Poor's and "A+" (Superior) XV by A.M. Best. For more information, visit our website at http://www.axiscapital.com/en-us/insurance.

