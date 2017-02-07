Quark Expeditions Hosts Epic 2017 North Pole Summit

Passengers, Top Global Thought Leaders join forces to Create Change Through North Pole Expedition

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Quark Expeditions®,the pioneering polar expedition company and the leading provider of adventures to the Arctic and Antarctic, is pleased to announce the ultimate meeting of global minds at 90 degrees north with The North Pole Summit 2017. Departing July 20, 2017, this exclusive sailing is an enhanced version of Quark's popular North Pole: The Ultimate Arctic Adventure expedition, and offers seven exceptional guest speakers from the worlds of science, exploration, conservation, politics, and education.

These passionate global citizens will share with passengers what inspires them and discuss their perspectives on today's environmental challenges through a formal and informal onboard enrichment program:

Paul Nicklen , Canadian-born National Geographic photographer, marine biologist and conservationist

, Canadian-born National Geographic photographer, marine biologist and conservationist Alan Chambers , legendary polar adventurer and speaker

, legendary polar adventurer and speaker Cristina Mittermeier , marine biologist, photographer, biochemical engineer and conservationist

, marine biologist, photographer, biochemical engineer and conservationist Maureen Raymo , paleoclimatologist and marine geologist

, paleoclimatologist and marine geologist David Serkoak, Inuit Elder and educator

James Raffan , geographer, author and polar historian

, geographer, author and polar historian Frances Ulmer , policy adviser and public servant

Passengers on this exclusive sailing, as well as those traveling on two traditional North Pole: The Ultimate Arctic Adventure expeditions in 2017, will travel from Helsinki, Finland, aboard a charter flight to embark on their 14-day adventure in Russia. Once in Murmansk, Russia, passengers will board the iconic 50 Years of Victory, the most powerful nuclear icebreaker on the planet, and power their way through multi-year sea ice to the top of the world. En route, they'll enjoy top quality expert lectures, aerial "flightseeing" via onboard helicopter, wildlife watching in the Arctic Ocean and more.

A celebration at the North Pole takes passengers out onto sea ice several meters thick to toast their traveling achievement and take part in a BBQ dinner. Passengers may also explore the Arctic Circle archipelago of Franz Josef Land, by Zodiac and/or on foot.

Spaces for The North Pole Summit and two additional North Pole: The Ultimate Arctic Adventure expeditions departing July 9th and July 31st are limited. Interested travelers are advised to review departures and speak to a Polar Travel Adviser immediately, to ensure enough time to obtain the necessary visas prior to travel.

About Quark Expeditions®:

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for 25 years. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures, it offers travelers unparalleled access to the most remote places on earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, the on-board program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. The company is known for its unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability, including its partnership with The Nature Conservancy (USA). It was also the first to offer passengers- free of charge - carbon offsetting aboard Ocean Diamond and Ocean Nova voyages.



