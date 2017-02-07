As of February 17, 2017, the following instrument issued by SEB will be delisted from STO Structured Products upon request of the issuer. Last day of trading will be today on February 7, 2017.



Issuer: SEB -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006259560 -------------------------------------------------- Short Name: SEB_1613W -------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 7, 2017 -------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from February 17, 2017 --------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.