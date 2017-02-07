SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has created a multibrand platform of gifting options for customers, integrating gourmet food and gift baskets and other products into its offerings, as well as continuing to grow its flagship consumer floral marketplace.

A gift industry leader with revenues of $1.17 billion in fiscal 2016

Three key business segments: Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral, and BloomNet Wire Service

Strong balance sheet; strong free cash flow

A multibrand website that enhances customer behavior metrics, including increased retention, frequency, and lifetime value

A proven ability to leverage the business platform to reduce operating expenses (opex)

Advisor Access spoke with president and CEO Chris McCann about recent developments at the company.

Advisor Access: How would you describe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.?

Chris McCann: We are the leading gourmet and floral gift provider, with a unique collection of "all-star" brands across a variety of product categories. Through a combination of "birthing" brands internally and strategic acquisition, we have assembled a lineup of leading gift brands that our customers know and trust to help them choose the right gift for an increasingly broad range of recipients and celebratory occasions.

AA: What brands and gifting products are offered at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.?

About Advisor Access:

Advisor-Access LLC brings compelling investment ideas to investors in the form of in-depth interviews with company management and the latest fact sheets and corporate presentations.

DISCLOSURE: 1-800-FLOWERS has paid Advisor Access a fee to distribute this email. Chris McCann had final approval of the content and is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements and opinions.

