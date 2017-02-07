Comark Instruments is continuing its commitment to raise the standards in food safety with the launch of the new Comark Checks smartphone app and Bluetooth Pocketherm a waterproof folding pocket thermometer with Bluetooth capabilities.

"Comark has been a global leader in providing high-quality precision thermometers, data loggers and monitoring solutions for more than 50 years," says Lika Dutta, general manager of Comark Instruments. "The introduction of the Comark Checks app and Bluetooth Pocketherm strengthens our position as an industry leader by delivering compliant-focused capabilities that help automate many manual procedures while simultaneously improving food and consumer safety."

"Our innovative products bring new levels of safety and efficiency to kitchens across the food-service industry," says Michael Hall, product marketing director for Comark Instruments. "The Comark Checks app connects to the Comark Cloud to ensure greater security and expanded recording capabilities. And the Bluetooth Pocketherm provides ease-of-use in the kitchen and other food production areas delivering both the mobility and convenience necessary for the food service industry."

Comark Kitchen Checks

Comark Kitchen Checks is a free-of-charge smartphone app available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. The easy-to-use app can be loaded with a customer's HACCP plan and pairs via Bluetooth to the Bluetooth Pocketherm. This empowers users to securely record and access critical temperature data in one consolidated location. Daily HACCP information is uploaded to the Cloud ensuring reports are recorded on time, every time by automating the data logging process.

Additional features include:

Quick and easy self-setup of users' current HACCP plans;

Automated record keeping with Comark Cloud and local device storage back-up that reduces labor and potential errors associated with paper reporting;

Temperature probe calibration;

Real-time alerts sent to users;

View data via smartphone or tablet in graphical and spreadsheet formats;

And more.

Bluetooth Pocketherm

Designed for use in the kitchen and other food production areas, this folding, waterproof thermometer transmits temperature data via Bluetooth to users Android or iOS phones or tablets via the Comark Checks app. With app utilisation, the Bluetooth Pocketherm is the perfect instrument for automating temperature data collection, eliminating the need for handwritten records.

Its features include:

Fast and accurate readings within +/- 0.5 degrees C or +/- 1 degree F;

Waterproof to IP65;

Fold-out probe (1.5mm) allowing for the best angle to take temperatures;

Real-time connectivity with Comark Checks app and Comark Cloud dashboard for programmable corrective action commands when temperature falls outside specified range;

Paperless and highly secured tamper-proof data records;

Long battery life of 1,000 hours with automatic power off when not in use;

And more.

