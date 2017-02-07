Soraa, the world leader in GaN on GaN™ LED technology, is honored to now illuminate the show-cases at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, with its LED Optical Light Engines. The Ashmolean Museum has been a national treasure and U.K. institution for centuries. As the first public museum in the world, the Ashmolean Museum was opened in 1683, and displays art and artefacts from most of the world civilizations. The sight of the current building dates from 1845 and underwent a large renovation to introduce 39 new galleries in 2009.

The last few years have seen a dramatic improvement in the efficiency and quality of LED light sources and the Museum decided that the technology had now advanced enough for them to replace their existing halogen powered light generators. In 2015, the Museum partnered with Absolute Action to find a solution to their lighting dilemma.

After vigorous testing and research, Absolute Action chose Soraa VIVID LED Optical Light Engines to incorporate within the new fibre optic projector which they used to illuminate the priceless art and artefacts at the Ashmolean Museum. Absolute Action selected Soraa's light engines for their compatibility with the current fibre optic products system in the show-cases, energy efficiency and exceptional colour and whiteness rendering.

"Our quest to find high quality colour rendering and longevity led us right to Soraa," said Emma Dawson-Tarr, Managing Director, Absolute Action. "With Soraa's LED innovations, we have given the Ashmolean Museum more flexibility and control for the future."

In addition to outstanding colour rendering and long life, a key reason Absolute Action decided upon Soraa was the large energy savings associated with the new LEDs. By utilising the new Soraa LED light engines versus the previous halogen lamps, the Museum is set to save nearly 75 percent in energy costs associated with lighting. Additionally - and almost as important the ability to maintain the optimum temperature of the Soraa diode via the NTC reader control from the driver means the Museum can be assured of a long operational life.

"The Ashmolean Museum aims to display exhibits with the most accurate colour rendering and clarity possible. However, until recently, we found that this quality was only available with inefficient halogen lamps," said Harry Phythian-Adams, Executive Officer at the Ashmolean Museum. "We required a more energy efficient solution to achieve our lighting goals in terms of both quality and energy efficiency."

Soraa's GaN on GaN™ LED with Violet-Emission 3-Phosphor (VP3) LED technology renders the widest range of colours in the objects that we see, without ultraviolet (UV) or infrared (IR) radiation that can fade or harm the artifacts. Utilising every colour in the rainbow, especially deep red emission, Soraa's lamps render warm tones beautifully and accurately, and achieve a colour rendering index (CRI) of 95 and deep red (R9) rendering of 95. And unlike blue-based white LEDs without any violet emission, the company's lamps have violet emissions to properly excite fluorescing brightening agents in natural objects.

"As Shuji Nakamura, co-founder of Soraa, is the pioneer of the blue LED, it is fitting that there is now a collaboration between Soraa and Absolute Action, who were pioneers of fibre optic lighting. Both, in their way, distinctive specialists on a mission, renowned for the very best in quality and innovation, and well-respected on the international stage," said Dawson-Tarr, Absolute Action. "It also chimes absolutely with our ethos of offering genuine reliability and longevity in all our products and services."

A short video was created to highlight the Ashmolean Museum and the results of the new Soraa LED lighting: https://youtu.be/IaFKj3KJ5Gc.

Soraa LED lamps have also been installed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Staten Island Museum in New York, the Briton Museum in Wyoming and Historical Museum Bramberg in Germany. For more information on Soraa's LED lighting products, please visit: www.soraa.com.

About Soraa

Pioneering lamps using LEDs built from pure gallium nitride substrates (GaN on GaN™), Soraa has made ordinary lighting extraordinarily brilliant and efficient. Soraa's full spectrum GaN on GaN™ LED lamps have superior colour rendering and beam characteristics compared to lamps using LEDs created from non-native substrates. Founded in 2008, Soraa is located in Fremont California, where it manufactures its GaN on GaN™ LEDs in the company's state-of-the-art facility. For additional information, please visit www.soraa.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

