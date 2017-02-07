Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity, Directorate Change & General Meeting

7 February 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity, Board Change and Requisition of General Meeting

Milamber (NEX: MVLP) is delighted to announce that Tim Moore, the Managing Director of Milamber USA, has requested to convert his fees of £59,200.98 for the year ended 31 December 2016 into ordinary shares of 1p each in Milamber ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 16p per share, which equates to 351,256 new Ordinary Shares. The issue of these Ordinary Shares was approved at a Board meeting of Milamber on 6 February 2017. Tim Moore's total shareholding is now 406,811 Ordinary Shares representing 6.6% of the share capital of the Company.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 6,167,470 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The above figure of 6,167,470 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Mr Battles

At the same Board meeting on 6 February, it was resolved that Mr Mark Bernard Battles cease to be a director of Milamber with immediate effect.

Mr Battles has requested (via Balgownie Ventures Limited, his consulting company) that the Board convene a general meeting to make changes to the Board, including his reappointment in an executive capacity. The Company is seeking further clarification regarding the requested changes and the reasons for them. The Company will also be seeking clarification about potential concerns that it has in respect of the recent acquisition from Mr Battles of the League of Angels. The Company will update shareholders when more information is available.

