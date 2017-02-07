NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share Sony's announcement at WPPI 2017 of two new lenses, the FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS and the FE 85mm f/1.8, and the HVL-F45RM Wireless Radio Flash. The pair of short telephoto lenses appeals greatly to those looking to take high-quality portraits with their full-frame E-mount cameras. The newly designed flash is ideal for creating portable wireless flash setups, thanks to its compact design and ability to operate as both a commander and remote unit, with full support for Sony P-TTL / ADI metering.

Leading the pack is the latest G Master lens, the FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS, which incorporates an apodization element to create exceptionally smooth bokeh, while keeping the subject in sharp focus. This filter does reduce light transmission, resulting in a T-stop of T5.6 when the lens is set to f/2.8. The lens also features an 11-blade circular diaphragm as well, to help create round bokeh, and a ring switch, which allows for selecting between standard and close-up focusing distance ranges. Additionally, the lens uses one aspherical and one ED element for combatting aberrations, while a Nano AR Coating limits flare and ghosting. In terms of physical attributes, the 100mm offers fast and silent focusing through a Direct Drive SSM motor, and will compensate for camera shake through built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization. In addition, the dust- and moisture-resistant lens offers a programmable focus-hold button and a physical aperture ring, which can be unclicked via a physical switch.

Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317561-REG/sony_sel100f28gm_fe_100mm_f_2_8_stf.html

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to 20 | T5.6 to 22

Apodization Element for Smooth Bokeh

One Aspherical Element, One ED Element

Nano AR Coating

Direct Drive SSM Focus System

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Ring-Switch to Change Focus Setting

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Ensuring that the full-frame E-mount system remains accessible, Sony has released the FE 85mm f/1.8, a more compact option that joins the FE 28mm f/2 and FE 50mm f/1.8 as affordable alternatives that still deliver outstanding image quality. Using an ED element, the 85mm can effectively minimize aberrations, while a nine-blade circular aperture ensures smooth out-of-focus areas. Also, it features a double linear motor system for fast autofocus, while the physical focus ring provides a responsive manual focus option. Additionally, it features a programmable focus-hold button.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317562-REG/sony_sel85f18_fe_85mm_f_1_8_lens.html

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/22

One Extra-Low Dispersion Element

Double Linear AF Motor

Customizable Focus Hold Button

Rounded Nine-Blade Diaphragm

Finally, the HVL-F45RM is the first Sony flash to come with a built-in 2.4GHz radio transceiver, expanding on the wireless radio flash system introduced with the FA-WRC1M Wireless Radio Commander and FA-WRR1 Wireless Radio Receiver released last year. This flash can work directly with this radio system at distances of up to 98', either as a commander or a remote flash. Also, the system boasts support for up to 15 flashes in five groups with a choice of 14 channels while transmitting complete P-TTL / ADI information, including High Speed Sync. This flash can work in existing optical systems as well, with both commander and remote flash optical modes.

Sony HVL-F45RM Wireless Radio Flash

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317563-REG/sony_hvl_f45rm_radio_wireless_flash.html

2.4 GHz Radio Transceiver with 98' Range

Compatible with Sony ADI / P-TTL

Guide Number: 148' at ISO 100 and 105mm

Zoom Range: 24-105mm (15mm with Panel)

Tilts from -8 to 150°

Rotates Left & Right 180°

Radio or Optical TTL Commander or Remote

LED Video Light

Flash Distribution and Memory Settings

Dust- & Moisture-Resistant Construction

Beyond the radio system, the HVL-F45RM makes many improvements upon its predecessor, including a size reduction of more than 10%, moisture and dust resistance, and an improved guide number of 148' at ISO 100 and 105mm. The flash also boasts a faster recycle time of 2.5 seconds at full power, an LED video light, a zoom head of 24-105mm, new flash distribution settings, and an upgraded memory setting. Users will also be able to tilt the flash head from -8 to +150° and rotate it 360°. The controls have been improved as well, with programmable buttons and a Quick Navi interface. Additionally, it has a Micro-USB port for future firmware updates. The flash is designed to work with Sony cameras which feature a Multi Interface Shoe, however, wireless radio features are limited to the a7 II, a7R II, a7S II, a99 II, and a6500.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony dealer, with the most up-to-date Sony product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers. Click here to view B&H reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified reviews. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129549/Images/Sony_FE_100mm_f2.8_STF_GM_OSS_Lens-1cf055f00e5b9404b6b5d4424e7d59ba.jpg

Shawn C. Steiner

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/