PR Newswire
London, February 7
Please click here to view the announcement
BrancheIT-Dienstleistungen
AktienmarktSensex
PR Newswire
London, February 7
Please click here to view the announcement
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:49
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Clarification
|PR NewswireLondon, February 7
Please click here to view the announcement
► Artikel lesen
|16:44
|Infosys founders raise governance concerns with board: Sources
► Artikel lesen
|16:03
|Indischer IT-Dienstleister Infosys bringt für Salesforce Klarheit in die Wolken
|BANGALORE (IT-Times) - Der US-amerikanische Softwareanbieter Salesforce.com Inc. will seine Cloud Computing-Aktivitäten künftig besser analysieren und evaluieren können. Dafür setzt man auf Lösungen...
► Artikel lesen
|12:20
|Experts' advice buy on dips; cautious on Infosys buyback offer
► Artikel lesen
|11:50
|Banks Accelerate Blockchain Investment, Reveals Infosys Finacle and LTP study
|LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Expect Commercial Adoption From 2018
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), along with its partner...
► Artikel lesen