MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and Industrial Hemp, today announced that the company has reactivated and changed the name of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amazons Hemp Ltd., that was incorporated in 2015 in the State of Colorado and will from now on be known as AMAZON HEMP LTD. AMAZON HEMP LTD has achieved funding to plant 100 acres of Industrial CBD Hemp In Dacono, Colorado and has signed the lease on 100 Acres of farmland and paid a security deposit on the seeds.

Amazon Hemp Ltd. will now move forward with the activation and implementation of its Business Plans for 2017. The Colorado subsidiary has achieved funding to complete the financial requirements for the Colorado Hemp plantation and has leased a 100-acre property located off of State Road 52 in Dacono to plant, cultivate and harvest CBD Hemp while establishing a market for CBD Hemp products with focus on the formulation and production of High CBD Oil and Crystals and for the development of its own products containing these chemicals and derivatives.

Ricardo R. Cortez, Chairman of the Board of Amazonas Florestal Ltd. commented, "I am very pleased to report that as of last week, management signed off on a funding facility in Denver with a group of investors from Ecuador spearheaded by Mr. Jose Jouvin, who will stay on board as Treasurer and Registered Agent for our Colorado subsidiary, Amazon Hemp Ltd. The facility is sufficient to completely fulfill the monetary requirements for the CBD Hemp project to be implemented in Colorado this year. The company leased the property after completing thorough inspections that proved it to be suitable for this crop. We have also hired personnel and consultants in Colorado with extensive curriculums and expertise in the cultivation of these products to effectuate each of the necessary project phases and have applied for the permits with the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture that should be approved in the coming weeks. The company envisions that this project this year will become its first stateside-based revenue producing business and expects it will add significant shareholder value in the company during the coming months. We will continue to inform our shareholders as we progress further with this exciting new venture."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer for Amazonas Florestal Ltd. added, "These new developments should demonstrate to our long-term shareholder base that company management is aggressively focused on moving AZFL in a positive direction. Also, Company accountants are working diligently to complete the Audits pending to date and will soon post our 2016 10-K Annual Report and Audits." Stebbins continued, "The operations in Colorado will add a new dynamic that this company has not ever had in the past."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

