Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the aluminum wire rods market in Europe is dominated by regional players, while manufacturers located across the Americas, Europe, and APAC account for a significant portion of the market volume.

"Therefore, to stay competitive across both wire rods and its downstream markets, vendors should focus on investing in R&D, customer-centric product development, and optimized supply chain network to ensure lead times. To offset the downstream pressure on pricing, the companies are set to focus on the adoption of cost-effective measures for the procurement and support functions and to boost value proposition delivered to the customers," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

The report also states that the competition in the market varies depending on product line. The vendors in the market are focusing on low-cost production equipment and capacity expansion to increase their market share.

Technavio chemicals and materialsmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Alcoa

Alcoa engineers and provides innovative lightweight metals such as aluminum, titanium, and nickel. Its products are used in automobiles, aircraft, packaging, building and construction, commercial transportation, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Alcoa in the aluminum wire rods business produces aluminum wire rods through its plant in Ireland.

General Cable

General Cable designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes aluminum, copper, and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the industrial, energy, specialty, construction, and communication markets. It sources 99.7% pure molten aluminum from nearby smelters, which is then alloyed and cast into high-grade rods for both mechanical and electrical applications.

Norsk Hydro

Norsk Hydro is an integrated aluminum company that offers alumina and aluminum products. It provides aluminum products to building, automotive, packaging, lithographic, and transportation industries. The company operates production facilities in Australia, Brazil, Europe, Canada, and Qatar.

RUSAL

RUSAL manufactures and sells aluminum and related products, including primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, bauxite and alumina, high-purity aluminum, aluminum coarse and fine powders, foil and packaging, silicon, corundum, gallium, and wire rods. The company produces wire rods for iron and steel industry and cables industry for applications such as drawn wire for electrical and mechanical purposes, conductors, and steel deoxidizing.

Vimetco

Vimetco, along with its subsidiaries, produces and sells primary and processed aluminum products. The company produces wire rods through its primary aluminum business segment. It manufactures aluminum wire rods in various diameters, including 9.5, 12, and 15/19 mm for manufacturing cables and conductors.

