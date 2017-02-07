Lubrizol: Lubrizol LifeSciences to Showcase Expanded Medical Device Solutions at MD&M West 2017

News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences to Showcase Expanded Medical Device Solutions at MD&M West 2017

CLEVELAND, February 7, 2017 -The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences business will showcase its total solutions capabilities at the MD&M West 2017 Exposition

(Booth #2001), February 7-9 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Lubrizol LifeSciences, along with its acquisitions Vesta and Particle Sciences, is uniquely positioned as the only medical solutions partner offering polymer customization, development services for drug eluting devices and contract manufacturing services.

This year at MD&M West, Lubrizol LifeSciences will highlight new compounding capabilities for Pellethane® TPU and Isoplast® ETPU products. Lubrizol's new compounding offering includes color matching and custom colors for brand recognition, safe identification, and aesthetics in medical device applications, as well as compounding of radiopacifiers such as barium and tungsten for X-ray identification and proper device positioning. This new offering complements LifeSciences' portfolio of full service capabilities enabling the simplification of customer's supply chain and ensuring success in the medical device industry.

"When customers partner with Lubrizol LifeSciences, they benefit from working with us at every stage in their development process," states Robert Miller, general manager, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "With a long history of polymer expertise and recent investments, Lubrizol LifeSciences is positioned to offer full-service development for next generation medical and drug-eluting device innovations."

To show further commitment to the medical and drug-eluting device markets, Lubrizol LifeSciences has invested significantly to expand its global development and manufacturing facilities, positioning Lubrizol to better serve the growing market for medical device development and contract manufacturing. This capital investment will expand multiple facilities and increase Lubrizol LifeSciences' in-house engineering capacity for both silicone and thermoplastic products. Part of this investment expands Vesta's thermoplastic capabilities to include tip forming, tube flaring, pad printing, hole punching/drilling, precision cutting, reflow, braided tubing lamination and more.

Vesta offers custom contract manufacturing services, including precision silicone and thermoplastic extrusion as well as comprehensive silicone fabrication. With decades of experience, the company's service, engineering expertise and commitment to quality are sought by customers worldwide.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a healthcare solution partner that provides customer support from idea to execution by supplying customizable polymers and excipients, complex drug formulation development and best-in-class contract manufacturing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The combination of our polymer expertise, drug formulation development and quality contract manufacturing allows Lubrizol LifeSciences to offer our customers end-to-end solutions for success in the medical device and drug delivery market.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for exploration, production and transportation.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Vesta Inc. is part of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Pellethane® and Isoplast® are registered trademarks of The Lubrizol Corporation.

###





