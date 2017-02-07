Lubrizol: Lubrizol LifeSciences Announces New Compounding Capabilities

News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences Announces New Compounding Capabilities

CLEVELAND, February 7, 2017 -The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences (LLS) business is pleased to announce the addition of compounding capabilities for its Pellethane® and Isoplast® products for medical device customers. This new offering enables LLS to provide color matching, radiopacity and custom compound development services and complements LifeSciences' existing polymer portfolio, formulation and manufacturing capabilities to enable success for medical device customers.

As part of this new service, LLS provides custom color matching for brand recognition, safe identification and aesthetics in medical device applications. Since pigment requirements are ever changing, LifeSciences pays close attention to ensure that colorants meet applicable regulatory requirements.

Along with color matching, LLS also offers radiopaque materials for X-ray identification and proper device positioning; critical for patient safety and comfort. Pellethane and Isoplast compounds with barium sulfate and tungsten are now both available from LLS.

Pellethane thermoplastic polyurethane is available as aromatic polyethers or polyesters and are known for their flexibility and wide range of hardness. Pellethane TPUs are excellent for a variety of medical applications including tubing, catheters and other short-term uses.

Isoplast engineered thermoplastic polyurethanes are designed for rigid polymer requirements due to their high tensile strength and impact resistance. Isoplast medical polymers may be used to replace polycarbonate where stress cracking is an issue or coloring is difficult. Isoplast is ideal for applications needing an impact resistance-based polymer.

This new capability is made possible through a partnership with trusted custom medical plastics compounder, Compounding Solutions. Compounding Solutions is committed to manufacturing specialty plastics compounds and concentrates of the highest quality in order to satisfy requirements of the medical device industry.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a healthcare solution partner that provides customer support from idea to execution by supplying customizable polymers and excipients, complex drug formulation development and best-in-class contract manufacturing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The combination of our polymer expertise, drug formulation development and quality contract manufacturing allows LifeSciences to offer our customers end-to-end solutions for success in the medical device and drug delivery market.

About Compounding Solutions

Compounding Solutions was started in 1999 with the purpose of becoming a leading compounder for the medical device industry. At the beginning, the company operated with two compounding lines and has experienced continued growth through the years. Currently, the company operates 13 compounding lines and has grown to over 70 employees.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for exploration, production and transportation.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

